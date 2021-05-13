MAYFIELD — It’s nice to get a gift when it’s not your birthday or anniversary or even Christmas. That’s the take that the Rev. Bruce Dobyns had following a recent announcement by West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
And as for the gift, he’ll take that too.
The Mayfield-Graves County Branch of the NAACP was one of 14 initial Guarantee Community Connections Service Awards presented by WKCTC on April 29. The award was a $1,000 gift for direct support of the local NAACP and five $500 scholarships to WKCTC.
“That was quite a surprise to get that award,” Dobyns, who is the Mayfield-Graves NAACP’s president, said.
Graves County’s United Way also received $1,000 direct support and $2,000 for scholarships in the first wave. The college released a second round of awards Thursday to 16 additional regional organizations, including the Housing Authority of Mayfield which received $2,000 in scholarships.
The funds are part of $15 million given in December 2020 to WKCTC by novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to assist groups around the country in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Scott, who was formally married to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, has a reported net worth of more than $58 billion, according to Forbes, making her the third wealthiest woman in the world.
Approximately $13 million-plus is going to “long-term generational impact,” Lee Emmons, WKCTC vice president of institutional advancement and development, told The Paducah Sun, while the remainder of the one-time, non-recurring awards went to regional organizations, such as the NAACP and housing authorities.
The first awards also included the Paducah-McCracken County Branch of the NAACP, Alexander-Pulaski (Illinois) Branch of the NAACP, Hispanic Ministries and Outreach, Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, United Way of Paducah-McCracken County, Merryman House Domestic Violence Center, Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Delta Sigma Theta sorority, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Omega Psi Phi fraternity, and West Kentucky Alumni Association.
The second round included Lotus Children’s Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center, Heartland Equality, the Interracial Women’s Group, Child Watch Counseling and Advocacy Center, Paducah Community Kitchen, Family Service Society, Housing Authority of Hickman, Housing Authority of Paducah, Massac County (Illinois) Housing Authority, Hotel Metropolitan, Marcella’s Kitchen, Martha’s Vineyard, McCracken County Community Career Endowment, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, and W.C. Young Community Center.
“The work of these organizations is in keeping with MacKenzie Scott’s vision of assisting under-represented minorities, low-income individuals, and others facing barriers to education,” WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece said. “The WKCTC Guarantee reflects our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion not only through these direct one-time donations, but also through an allotment of WKCTC Guarantee Scholarships.”
Dobyns said branch members discussed at their April meeting about fundraising for scholarships, “and then we got this whole thing.”
“My ultimate goal would be to get a nice endowment to get money put away so we could automatically give scholarships from income off of that for the NAACP,” Dobyns said, but added the organization is a 501(c)(4) and contributions are not tax deductible as opposed to a 501(c)(3).
“I’m a non-profit but I’m a 501(c)(4). I can politically do things, although we don’t endorse candidates but we could, but we can lobby which you can not lobby if you’re a (c)(3).”
He said they planned to discuss recommendations for the support gift and scholarships at their meeting this past Monday.
Dobyns added that perhaps the initial gift can springboard into additional avenues to help current and future students.
“It’s that whole thing that once you get a major donor to put some big bucks behind some things, other smaller donors will then (say) ‘that sounds like a good thing’ and ‘if they’ll do that, then we’ll do that,’ ” he said. “So this may be our big ticket to advertise and get a scholarship built up so we can do some things for kids on down the road.”
