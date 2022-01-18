On the day named after civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., residents and elected officials joined with members of the Paducah-McCracken County chapter of the NAACP to honor King’s legacy. The group spread the message from one of the anthems of the 1960s civil rights movement: “A Change is Gonna Come.”
About 75 people marched from the Robert Cherry Civic Center down Park Avenue for half a mile to the MLK memorial that stands between Park Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They walked as the sounds of songs like “We Shall Overcome” and Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror” played from a portable speaker.
The march was followed by the NAACP’s 32nd annual luncheon, which featured Paducah native and former NFL player George Wilson as master of ceremonies and Aaron C. Rollins Jr., chairman of the Department of Urban and Public Affairs at the University of Louisville, as featured speaker.
Speaking to an audience of elected officials and community members, Rollins imparted a lesson to the 200-person luncheon crowd that he learned growing up: make the most of what time you have.
“You have control over your dash,” Rollins said, quoting his Sunday school teacher from his childhood. “Every obituary and every tombstone, they have three things on them: they have a birthday… a death date and a dash. You don’t control your birthday. As a believer, we believe we don’t control your death date. But you do have control over what you do in that dash.”
Rollins also reminded attendees that King was not the revered figure at the time of his death that he is today. Rollins honored King’s courage for standing up for human rights and economic rights toward the end of his life at the expense of losing supporters he gained while marching and speaking up for civil rights.
Incorporating Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come” throughout his speech, Rollins’ message was that the fight for equality is not over. When interviewing for a university job in Carbondale in 2013, Rollins said another African-American person who worked there warned him of “sundown towns” near Carbondale, or communities of white people that seek to exclude non-white people. Rollins said it is the obligation of the people to make their voices heard and not to stay silent.
“I believe we have a moral obligation to address the ill of the day,” Rollins said.
At the march, Rev. Alfred Anderson of Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah asked who would be the next great local civil rights leader who would champion the rights of Black and underprivileged people in the community.
“Change won’t just come because you’re sitting in the stands, sitting on the sidelines. You have to be in the game. We have too many spectators just looking at the game of change rather than putting their skin in the game,” Anderson said.
Wilson said it is the responsibility of those who have positions of power, authority and significance to use those positions to help the next generation.
“We must use our positions and our stature to build up and to prepare a clear path, without obstruction, without inadequacies, with our resources, for the next generation to come behind us, standing on our shoulders,” Wilson said.
NAACP also awarded scholarships and recognized individuals for their contributions to the community.
