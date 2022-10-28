Organizers with the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP expect a good turnout for the organization’s annual Freedom Fund Banquet Nov. 6.
The event will be held at 5 p.m. at the Walker Hall event center. Tickets are $45 for adults and $10 for youth. The organization is particularly pleased to be able to hold the in-person event — one of its major fundraisers — since last year’s banquet could not be held due to COVID.
“We’re excited to be in-person (this year),” said Jewel Jones, on of the organizers of the banquet.
“I think people will be really looking forward to coming together. We’re expecting a sellout event. We’re encouraging those who want to attend to get their tickets as soon as possible and not wait until a couple of days before.”
The keynote speaker will be Bishop Jonathan J. McReynolds, the grandson of the late Rev. W.G. Harvey, Paducah’s first Black city commissioner. McReynolds currently serves as the senior pastor of the Fullview Missionary Baptist Church in Bartlett, Tennessee, one of the most influential African American congregations in suburban Memphis.
McReynolds has been heard nationally on the Radio One Network and most recently on internet radio internationally on his “Moments with Dr. Mac” broadcast.
“We are excited to feature Bishop McReynolds as our keynote speaker,” said J.W. Cleary, president of the local NAACP chapter.
“He began his spiritual journey right here in Paducah. He has ties to this area. Bishop McReynolds was honored when we first approached him about being our keynote speaker. His roots go all the way back to his grandfather, the late W.G. Harvey, who was a trailblazer in Kentucky, but especially Paducah.
““I hope that the community, but especially the local ministers, will come out and support this young and upcoming leader and welcome him back home. I know that will make him feel appreciated.’’
In addition to the banquet, the event will include local talent Clif David, Nicky Donaldson, Jaleon Harris and Phillip Hudson wearing costumes from the time period and performing songs from the hit Broadway play “Hamilton.”
An orated poem of Maya Angelou will also be featured.
Two copies of the book “A Promised Land” written by former President Barack Obama will be available via a silent auction.
The NAACP Fighting Fund for Freedom (aka Freedom Fund Banquet) began nationally in 1953. It originally was a 10-year program to intensify emancipation efforts. In June 1963, Medgar W. Evers, a heroic NAACP Mississippi Field Secretary, was killed by an assassin’s bullet. This prompted the NAACP Chairman Bishop Stephen Spottswood to pay tribute to Evers at the July 1963 NAACP Convention in Chicago. He proclaimed that the NAACP Fighting Fund for Freedom would continue until the job of emancipating African-Americans is complete.
According to Cleary, “The annual Freedom Fund Banquet celebrates the advancement and accomplishments made in social justice in Paducah-McCracken County over the course of the year. It honors the contributions of volunteers, freedom fighters and activists who have made great strides to stand up against all forms of injustice in our city.”
