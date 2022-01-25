NAACP announces winners of 30th annual essay contest

Eighteen students from schools in the McCracken County and Paducah school systems earned awards in the annual Fredricka Hargrove Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay and Poster Celebration.
The awards ceremony — held Sunday at Paducah Middle School — was postponed by a week because of COVID-19 concerns.
Corbin Snardon, the second vice president and education chairman of the Paducah-McCracken County Chapter of the NAACP, spoke about the contest’s namesake, Fredricka Hargrove.
“Ms. Hargrove was a teacher in Paducah public schools,” he said. “She was a decorated teacher and was a large reason why I was in the education system.
“We are continuing this essay contest that she started many, many years ago, and we continue to do that in her honor.”
About 300 students took part in the 30th annual contest, which had the theme “Darkness cannot drive out darkness,” a quote attributed to King from a sermon he gave in 1957 and repeated in his book, “Strength to Love.”
This year’s winners by grade level were:
• Kindergarten through third grade: Bella May, Lone Oak Elementary, first place; Alex Miller, Lone Oak Elementary, second place; Antonia Askew, McNabb Elementary, third place.
• Fourth and fifth grade: Samuel Warren, Heath Elementary, first place; Madelyn Davis, Heath Elementary, second place; Joe Nelson, Clark Elementary, third place.
• Sixth grade: Calleigh Edison, Heath Middle, first place; Whitby Holshouser, Paducah Middle, second place; Joseph Ulrich, Paducah Middle, third place.
• Seventh grade: Alex White, Paducah Middle, first place; Ayden Mai, Paducah Middle, second place; Brady Sanderson, Paducah Middle, third place.
• Eighth grade: Ava Russell, Paducah Middle, first place; Naarah White, Paducah Middle, second place; Jude Williams, Paducah Middle, third place.
• Ninth through 12th grade: Nathaniel Skinner, Paducah Tilghman, first; Kate Bidwell, Paducah Tilghman, second place; Alexandra Baeza, Paducah Tilghman, third place.
Each honoree received a certificate of achievement, and the first-place winners are able to record their essay to be heard on WKMS FM 91.9.
• Two statewide Martin Luther King awards were won this year by students at Paducah Tilghman High School.
PTHS senior Nadiya Williams earned the Adult Leadership Award, while junior Coy Booker earned the Youth Leadership Award from Kentucky’s Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission.
Each year, the MLK State Commission — an affiliate of the Kentucky Heritage Council — presents one Adult Leadership Award and one Youth Leadership Award to individuals across Kentucky whose actions demonstrate distinguished service in promoting Martin Luther King’s ideals to further the goals of diversity and justice for all.
Nominees must demonstrate leadership and achievement to the principles of racial equality, interracial harmony, economic justice, participation in MLK holiday observances and dedication to King’s dream in Kentucky.
“There is only one Adult Leadership Award given in the state each year and one Youth Leadership Award given, and we won them both,” said Julie Price, a college and scholarship consultant at Paducah Tilghman High School.
“As (PTHS Principal Allison Stieg) said in our press release, much of what these two individuals have done has been behind the scenes, but they have been very instrumental in promoting harmony and promoting unity among the races in school and in the community.”
