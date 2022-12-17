Today and Sunday are the last days of Kentucky’s 2022-23 hunting year for any all-ages deer pursuits with any sort of firearms.
This weekend brings the final two days of the late muzzleloading firearms season for Kentucky whitetails. This season for “smokepole” shooters began last Saturday, running for nine days. It is the chilly weather counterpart to the weekend early muzzleloader season that comes on the third weekend of October, Oct. 15-16 this year.
There remain limited chances for kids to gun hunt for deer in the state’s now-annual free youth deer hunting weekend on Dec. 31-Jan. 1, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. That is a weekend season for adult-overseen kids younger than 16 that allows them hunt deer with modern firearms. The “free” part of that weekend season is that they are not required to have a hunting license nor a deer permit to participate.
Meanwhile, adult hunters have their last shooting iron opportunities this weekend to add to Kentucky’s 2022-23 deer harvest. The first days of the late muzzleloader season were dampened with rain — not the favorite conditions for most black powder shooters — that likely reduced hunter participation. Later this week and this weekend, hunter have been enjoying and may encounter more colder but drier conditions.
Despite the opening weekend’s inclement weather, Kentucky’s Telecheck deer harvest reporting system saw the total harvest by Monday top that of the entire 2021-22 hunting year. Last year, hunters in Kentucky had somewhat of a down year, taking a total of 132,328 deer. Sometime over the past weekend, muzzleloader hunters with help by ongoing archery and crossbow hunting exceeded that number.
With muzzleloader deer hunting ongoing this weekend, other hunters afield by day are reminded that they are required to wear solid fluorescent orange garments on head, chest and back. That goes for small game hunters and archery/crossbow deer hunters as well as the muzzleloader hunters themselves. (Waterfowl hunters and furbearer hunters active by night are exempted from the high-visibility orange requirements.)
Muzzleloader deer hunters as well as archery and crossbow deer hunters are still required to abide by ongoing special regulations in the five-county CWD Surveillance Zone of far western Kentucky. Hunting and deer harvest in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties involve some extra restrictions as a caution over a deer identified with chronic wasting disease in northwest Tennessee near the Kentucky border and southernmost Calloway County last year.
No CWD has been detected in Kentucky thus far after thousands of deer here have been tested. Yet, ongoing regulations in the five-county surveillance zone are aimed at preventing the potential spread of the deer-killing disease should it be out there.
Among those regulations, no whole deer carcass taken in the CWD watch zone can be transported to outside counties. Harvested deer there must be taken to a processor also inside the zone, or they must be reduced to boned-out venison and taken outside the zone minus bones and spinal and brain elements with which CWD is more closely linked.
See the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov, for full details on regulations regarding CWD surveillance and precautions as well as muzzleloader and deer hunting in general.
•••
Waterfowl hunting continues in Kentucky, the heart of the duck season having resumed last week and now running through its Jan. 31 conclusion.
The region has been starved for duck-friendly wet habitats in many areas because of lasting effects of the late summer and earlier fall drought. However, recent rains have improved habitat conditions somewhat and reports indicate that numbers of migrant ducks using these now-wetter wetlands have increased in some cases and held steady in others.
The most recent Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources “ground count” survey conducted at the Ballard Wildlife Management Area estimated just short of 44,500 ducks, 95% of which were mallards, in holding there.
Goose season continues, too, running through Feb. 15, but with most migration of interior Canada geese not reaching this latitude of the Mississippi Flyway in recent years, goose numbers in the region presently are insignificant.
The recent ground survey at Ballard found 28 Canada geese, likely resident, non-migratory birds, along with an estimated 100 white-fronted geese and 300 snow geese.
A few hundred ducks were observed at Boatwright and Doug Travis WMAs. Meanwhile, Duck Island WMA on the southern portion of Lake Barkley was estimated to be holding 5,100 ducks, almost all mallards and other assorted dabblers.
•••
Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources managers remind waterfowl hunters that avian flu has been detected in birds in Kentucky, a factor that warrants more care in the disposal of duck carcass remnants.
The gremlin here is highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, avian flu or even bird flu — all the same viral stuff. It seems to be no risk to us humans, even posing no problem with flu-infected ducks, for instance, as food if the meat is properly handled and cooked.
However, avian flu can be deadly to other birds, both wild and domestic. Therefore, KDFWR managers recommend that hunters take extra precautions with potentially infected waterfowl. That is common sense because waterfowl species are particularly susceptible to and at higher risk of being contaminated to HPAI.
Potential bad happenings from HPAI spread include the deaths of bald eagles and other raptors. Closer to home, accidental sharing of HPAI can have fatal consequences among backyard songbirds or poultry being grown on the home front.
Managers say hunters should minimize the chances of cross contamination with unused parts of waterfowl cleaned as table fare. Rubber gloves are recommended in the processing. Remnants should be properly disposed of as bagged garbage or buried.
By contrast, improper disposal of waterfowl parts can allow potential transmission of avian flu from ducks or geese that may be infected to scavengers that, in turn, can spread the virus before dying themselves.
