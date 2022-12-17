PADNWS-12-17-22 ODRS MUZZLELOADERS-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Kentucky deer will be out of reach of muzzleloader hunters after Sunday's season-closing day.

 Contributed

Today and Sunday are the last days of Kentucky’s 2022-23 hunting year for any all-ages deer pursuits with any sort of firearms.

This weekend brings the final two days of the late muzzleloading firearms season for Kentucky whitetails. This season for “smokepole” shooters began last Saturday, running for nine days. It is the chilly weather counterpart to the weekend early muzzleloader season that comes on the third weekend of October, Oct. 15-16 this year.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

