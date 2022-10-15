PADNWS-10-15-22 ODRS MUZZLELOADER DEER-BRIEFS - PHOTO

{span}This weekend’s early muzzleloader season is the first firearms opportunities for hunters of all ages{/span}

 Contributed

It is a firearms deer season across Kentucky again this weekend — as long as those firearms used are loaded from the business end.

Indeed, the third weekend of October, Oct. 11-12 this year, is the early muzzleloading firearms deer season for Kentucky hunters. Today and Sunday are the first opportunities for hunters of all ages to hunt and take deer with rifles, handguns or shotguns, all of which must be loaded with single projectiles from the muzzle.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. E-mail outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

