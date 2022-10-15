It is a firearms deer season across Kentucky again this weekend — as long as those firearms used are loaded from the business end.
Indeed, the third weekend of October, Oct. 11-12 this year, is the early muzzleloading firearms deer season for Kentucky hunters. Today and Sunday are the first opportunities for hunters of all ages to hunt and take deer with rifles, handguns or shotguns, all of which must be loaded with single projectiles from the muzzle.
That is to say that no firearms, modern or traditional, that can be breech-loaded are legal for use to hunt deer this weekend or during the late muzzleloader season Dec. 10-18. Cartridge-firing guns are restricted to the regular firearms season Nov. 12-27 and, for junior hunters under age 16, during youth deer seasons just last week, Oct. 8-9, and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
Standard deer hunting regulations are in effect, including the seasonal/all-weapons bag limit that restricts hunters to the taking of just a single antlered buck during the entire deer hunting year. Again, in Zone 1 counties, including all of far western Kentucky, there is no limit on antlerless deer. That regulation — encouraging doe harvest to rein in deer numbers in high density counties — allows the taking of four deer on the basic deer permit and two deer each on any number of additional antlerless deer permits, which sell for $15.
As a firearms deer season, muzzleloader hunters as well as other hunters afield during the weekend for safety through visibility must wear solid fluorescent orange on head, chest and back. Small game hunters as well as archery and crossbow deer hunters must comply with “blaze orange” requirements.
Because of habitat and hunting location differences and the handicap of game recognition of colors, dove hunters are exempted from orange requirements. Hunters active at night, those in pursuit of raccoons and/or ‘possums are also exempted from having to wear the orange.
Muzzleloader hunters in pursuit of deer in Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Hickman and Fulton counties again will be subject to special restrictions relating to the CWD Surveillance Zone. The watch zone was established during last year’s deer hunting seasons after a deer infected with chronic wasting disease was identified in Tennessee some 8 miles south of the Kentucky border and southern Calloway County.
CWD, a disease that is always fatal to deer and elk, has not been detected in Kentucky, while it has been identified in deer in surrounding states. The deer found with CWD just south of Calloway County is the nearest-to-Kentucky case thus far identified, hence the surveillance zone and special regulations that would inhibit the spread of CWD were it to occur in the area.
Among these special rules, the baiting of deer or other wildlife at any time in the CWD Surveillance Zone is now prohibited. In addition, harvested deer carcasses, their intact heads, uncleaned skulls or other “high-risk parts” such a spinal material cannot be transported outside of the five-county zone.
Hunters who harvest deer in the surveillance zone must take their game to processing houses within the five counties, or the meat must be boned out to be transported outside the zone. Antlers can be taken from the zone on cleaned skull caps.
There will be mandatory examination and sampling for CWD of deer taken in the five surveillance zone counties on weekends and Mondays during the modern firearms hunting season. However, the requirement to take deer to special check stations will not apply to muzzleloader seasons.
Other muzzleloading firearms regulations and extensive information on CWD and related rules in the CWD Surveillance Zone are listed on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
Kentucky’s youth deer season last weekend (Oct. 8-9) brought junior hunters and their adult overseers near perfect weather for the quest, and success seems to have reflected the conditions.
The under-16 firearms deer hunters collected approximately 3,800 whitetails across the state, according to the Telecheck game reporting system. Temperatures across Kentucky ranged from crisp, chilly morning lows to mild afternoon highs along with a lack of rain and low humidity. The weather was seasonally ideal for both hunter comfort and possible deer movement.
By contrast, the youth deer season from last year came with near-record high temperatures on that second October weekend. During that early weekend season, young hunters recorded the taking of 1,863 deer, less than half of what kid hunters harvested in the recent season.
• • •
Volunteers are being sought for a Kentucky Lake shoreline cleanup next Saturday, Oct. 22.
Locally, the Friends of Land Between the Lakes support group is joining forces with Living Lands & Waters and Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful organizations to coordinate a trash collection along the lake shores 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The partnering organizations will provide a fleet of five 30-foot work boats with which to shuttle volunteers to cleanup sites and fetch gathered trash back to the launch site: Town & Country Marina on the southern shore of the Jonathan Creek arm of Kentucky Lake. The postal address of the marina, the cleanup’s rally point, is 1426 Gardner Road, Benton, KY 42025.
Waste Path, the commercial disposal service, will haul away trash collected and boated back to the marina.
Register to participate in the volunteer cleanup project online at www.KeepTNRiver.Beautiful.org/Kentucky.
- Illinois’ fall trout fishing season opened today at 59 sites throughout the state, including the Fairgrounds Pond in Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis.
Rainbow trout of catchable size were stocked recently at these sites, and licensed/permitted anglers could harvest this fish beginning early today.
Anglers in pursuit of these trout must have a valid Illinois fishing license as well as inland trout stamp (the sale of which funds the program) unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled or are an Illinois resident on leave from military duty. The daily creel limit on these trout is five fish.
Another downstate site in the program is Ferne Clyffe State Park Lake in Johnson County.
