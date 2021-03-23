Three McCracken County High School students and one MCHS team placed among the top 10 in their categories in the state finals of the Governor’s Cup academic competition.
The state competition was held online March 13-15. The awards ceremony, where the winners were announced, was held virtually Monday.
Ava Chuppe took fifth place in the language arts written assessment with a score of 46 out of a possible 50, just two points behind first-place Tess Shalash of Tates Creek.
Cody Bush placed eighth in the arts and humanities written assessment with a score of 43, six points behind first-place Murari Srinicasan of duPont Manual.
Reese Bell took ninth place in the social studies written assessment with a score of 47, just three points behind the perfect score of 50 by Zachary Rossi of Henry Clay, the only perfect score attained in any written assessment in the state finals.
The McCracken County future problem solving team finished in eighth place, qualifying for the Future Problem Solving Program International Conference to be held virtually June 9-14. The topic for the international conference will be neurotechnology. The top eight teams in future problem solving qualified to take part in the international conference.
McCracken County finished in 10th place overall with 14 points. DuPont Manual was the overall champion with 53.25 points.
Calloway County placed 11th overall with 11 points and University Heights Academy tied for 24th with five points. There were 34 schools that scored points in the state finals.
Calloway County’s Drake Calhoon was fourth in composition, while teammate Ellie Whisman was seventh in the language arts written assessment with 45 points out of a possible 50. UHA’s Lauren Sisk placed sixth in composition.
Participants earned points based on their finish in the team events of quick recall and future problem solving and the individual writing competitions of composition and assessment tests in math, science, social studies, language arts, and arts and humanities.
Schools in the Jackson Purchase and Pennyrile regions that had students take part in the state final were Paducah Tilghman, Ballard Memorial, Caldwell County, Dawson Springs, Fulton City, Fulton County, Graves County, Heritage Christian Academy, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Livingston Central, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Murray and Trigg County.
Academic teams begin competition in the fall when the West Kentucky Academic Association holds quick recall matches through January, with the top teams competing for scholarship funds in the President’s Cup in late January.
The Governor’s Cup competition at elementary, middle and high school levels begins with district competitions in January, followed by regional competitions leading to the state competition in mid-March.
More information about the Governor’s Cup academic competition can be found at kcaa.com/governors-cup.
