Muslims locally and worldwide mark the end of Ramadan

At sunset today, the Islamic month of Ramadan will come to an end for this year, and for Muslims around the world, it is a time for celebration and reflection.
The month of Ramadan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, which is based on the phases of the moon. An Islamic month begins on the first day following the new moon, when a sliver of a crescent moon is visible.
Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of Muhammad — when he received the Quran — and observance of the month is considered one of the five pillars of Islam.
During Ramadan, observers fast from sunrise to sunset, taking a pre-dawn meal and a meal at dusk.
Prayer during Ramadan is also an important part of its observance, as is reading the Quran over the course of the month. Charity also plays an important part in the month’s observance.
While Muslims are encouraged to give regularly throughout the year as part of their faith, they are encouraged to make particularly generous gifts during Ramadan.
The end of Ramadan is celebrated with the first day of the next month, Shawwal. The celebration held on this day is called Eid al-Fitr (pron.: eed ahl-FEE-tr), or the Festival of the Breaking of the Fast, which begins tonight at sundown.
Muslims celebrate the end of a month of fasting and think about how they marked Ramadan and the importance of their faith.
“The day starts with a prayer, and then, after the prayer, we will have a big brunch,” said Dr. Shaukat Ali. “Then, we will have the exchange of gifts and be happy.
“It is a celebration of the end of Ramadan, that God has given me strength to go through this month of Ramadan — fasting every day — and now, it’s a time to celebrate.”
Since the Muslim calendar is a lunar calendar, the dates shift with respect to the Gregorian calendar, usually by about 10 days a year. In 2022, Ramadan will begin on April 2 and end on May 1.
