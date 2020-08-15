Music playground nears completion

The new music playground at Noble Park can now be enjoyed by all ages, right near Lake Montgomery, while there’s still some finishing touches left to do.
Paducah City Commissioner Brenda McElroy said she’s excited the music playground is installed and some children have played on the equipment already. The interactive playground features percussion-type instruments with attached mallets. Benches are also set up nearby.
“I think we still lack the sign dedication of the sponsors of it, which would be like a music stand so children can get up there and pretend to be directing the music playground,” she said in Wednesday’s commission meeting.
“It’s going to be a wonderful thing, encouraging more activity in our park.”
McElroy also thanked local garden clubs and individual donors for their support of the project, which raised more than $30,000 in funding. She called it a “great” private-public partnership and something that’ll be enjoyed for decades to come.
“These sound beautiful and, of course, they’re outside, and they are just high quality instruments,” she told The Sun. “They were very expensive, but they should serve us for years and years and I think it’s a wonderful addition to the park. You’re right on the lake there.”
The project idea came from McElroy’s visit to a botanical garden in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with her grandchildren. She was “amazed” at how intrigued they were by instruments at the botanical garden and the beautiful sounds they put together.
Parks Director Mark Thompson said it’s a unique addition to Noble Park, noting it has areas to play ball and climb on equipment, so this adds another recreational opportunity. The instruments can be used, but the overall project is not quite finished. There’s still some minor construction work left to be done, such as installing decking on two of the concrete base’s corners.
He expects that to be done within the next two weeks.
The music playground’s sign is expected to be shipped in September, while McElroy anticipates having a “socially distant” ribbon cutting ceremony after it arrives, but a date hasn’t been set yet.
Mayor Brandi Harless thanked McElroy for her leadership in making this project happen during Wednesday’s meeting.
“I know it was your brainchild and you saw it all the way through, so congratulations, and I can’t wait for the ribbon cutting someday,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.