Market House Theatre’s summer musical The Music Man opens tonight at 7 p.m. and runs each weekend through June 17.
The Music Man follows the story of salesman Harold Hill as he cons the town of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he vows to organize, despite having no music knowledge. Before he gets the chance to run with the money, he falls for Marian Paroo, a librarian who changes his heart.
The town must rally together to form the band, their own talents shining through and their connections to each other deepening along the way.
“It kind of reminds me of community theatre itself because it’s about people in a town who get excited about a band, about the arts,” Market House Executive Director Michael Cochran said.
“Everybody kind of takes part in (the band), which is really a lot like community theatre. You discover talents in everyday people and then those talents get everybody excited to come together to create something.”
A cast of over 32 people, one of the largest MHT has seen in a while, and a creative team of nearly all women shaped the project, according to Cochran.
“The rehearsal process is always so great. It’s working together as a group to create something and that’s really what it’s all about,” Cochran said. “The performances are, for me, the icing on the cake. That’s when we get to share all of that hard work with the audience.”
The Music Man was directed by Barbara Rees, who traveled from North Carolina. Cochran said Rees was involved with MHT shows almost 40 years ago before going on to direct shows all around the world. For a time she lived in Iowa, where The Music Man is set. For these reasons, Cochran thought she would be well fit to guest direct.
“So I thought, wouldn’t it be fun to bring Barbara back to Paducah to do this show?” Cochran said.
Performances are June 1-3, 8-10, and 15-17 at 7 p.m. as well as June 4 and 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Market House box office at (270) 444-6828. The cost is $29 for adults and $14 for students.
Cochran said he believes audiences will appreciate the themes of connection and the power of change as well as the exciting, colorful spirit of the show.
“It’s a really fun, upbeat musical. The songs are those kinds of songs that you can sing as you walk out the door,” Cochran said. “It is that kind of story of, you know, sometimes we’re reticent to change and yet change can bring about some really great things.”
Market House chose to put on The Music Man this summer, over 20 years after the last time they did this show.
“We picked something that a lot of people would know, but I am amazed how many people don't know The Music Man, so it’s reintroducing that classic to a whole new generation,” Cochran said.
Cochran said he expects that the show will be well-received by members of the community, many of which anticipate MHT’s summer musical all year.
“It’s always looked forward to all year long. I've had so many people from the community tell me how much they’re looking forward to seeing Music Man because it’s a big production with a lot of people, lots of big colorful costumes and sets,” Cochran said.
“It wraps up our 59th season, so it’s kind of putting the bow on the end of a really big season that we’ve had.”
