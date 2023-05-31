Market House Theatre’s summer musical The Music Man opens tonight at 7 p.m. and runs each weekend through June 17.

The Music Man follows the story of salesman Harold Hill as he cons the town of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he vows to organize, despite having no music knowledge. Before he gets the chance to run with the money, he falls for Marian Paroo, a librarian who changes his heart.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In