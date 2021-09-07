Just two short weeks after the Hot August Blues festival, Kenlake State Resort Park will again be the site of a two-day music festival.
County Roots Revival: Pickin’ on a Soldier’s Heart, an annual fundraiser for a local veteran’s organization makes its way back to Aurora for the 2021 performance.
A Soldier’s Heart Bluegrass and Muddy Waters is a veteran organization that serves other veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder by engaging and connecting with nature through outdoor activities like canoeing and kayaking. The overarching goal is to reduce the number of daily veteran suicides.
Pickin’ on a Soldier’s Heart will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday with doors opening at 5 p.m.
The music will continue Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. A $20 donation is recommended.
Founded in 2016 by combat veteran Jeremy Wallace, A Soldier’s Heart has an average of 10 veterans participate in each of their six annual retreats. Wallace suffers from PTSD as many other combat veterans do. The organization is partnered with Camp Brown Bear in Frankfort where several of their retreats are held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.