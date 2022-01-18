Museum hosts opportunity to meet Constitution commanding officers

The USS Constitution Museum is honoring the outgoing commander of the ship, Cmdr. John A. Benda, and the incoming commander, Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, in a virtual event on Zoom Wednesday at noon.
Farrell, who will be the 77th commanding officer of the ship, is a Paducah native, and is the first woman to be named the commanding officer of the USS Constitution. Farrell will take command of the ship in a ceremony on Friday.
During the Zoom event, participants will hear from both Benda and Farrell about what it means to be a commanding officer of the oldest commissioned warship in the world still afloat. The two will also discuss future plans for the ship.
The event is free to the public, but registration is required. A link to register for the event is available at ussconstitutionmuseum.org.
At the registration link, people can also submit questions and share well-wishes for Benda and Farrell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.