In a new initiative, the National Quilt Museum is making efforts to connect with the local community by hosting an event to connect with community members and further the community’s understanding of local Black history and local movements.
“Black Pa- ducah: Then and Now” will be held this Sunday at the National Quilt Museum from 2:30 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Local panelists will lead a discussion about Paducah’s past with regard to Black history, what the Black community is doing now and what the future of the Black community in Paducah may look like.
Panelists confirmed to be speaking at the event include Rhonda McCorry-Smith, Debra Young, Cheryl Sullivan, Betty Dobson and Eritrea “Zet-Zet” McCorry-Cooper.
Stacey Watson, NQM’s director of equitable partnerships, will act as the moderator for the panel.
Watson said the topic of this Community Conversation, Black Paducah, is a way to honor Black History Month, which occurs during the month of February.
“This particular program, I really wanted to focus on sharing the voices of the past, and enlightening others about the future,” Watson said.
The panelists can provide their perspective on their experiences living in Paducah throughout the years as part of the Black community, Watson said. For example, Watson said McCorry-Smith and Young both graduated from the former West Kentucky Vocational Technical School when the majority of its student population was Black, and could provide context on what it was like attending the school as a Black student.
Watson also highlighted Sullivan’s work as a local quilter and fiber artist, and said she could speak to the meaning of quilting in the Black community and how quilting as an art form has been passed down through generations.
The Community Conversations program is designed to help the museum meet the needs of the community by discussing topics that matter to Paducah, and also expose the museum to the community, Watson said.
“It’s important to think about what matters to the community, and give them the space, give them a venue, to talk about what matters to them,” Watson said.
Given that it is Black history month, Watson felt it was important to give Black community members the space to educate the community, especially some in the younger generation, about what it was like living in Paducah and give historical context to events still taking place today such as the Eighth of August Emancipation Celebration.
Watson said future Community Conversation events at the NQM are in the works.
