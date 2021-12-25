The National Quilt Museum recently debuted a new exhibit, one that lights up the gallery — literally.
This new exhibit is meant to take familiar quilting qualities and push it to unfamiliar territory, museum curator Rachael Baar said.
“Juxtapassion” by John Lefelhocz features eight multicolored quilts and quilted artwork. In additional to using traditional quilting techniques, some of Lefelhocz’s artwork on display also incorporates other techniques such as the use of colored light behind quilts to light up some of the pieces on display at the museum.
Lefelhocz has also used untraditional materials to create some of his quilts, including matches, sugar packets, glass beads, aluminum roof flashing, toy watches, pennies, marbles, weed whacker line, nylon window screening, dental floss and plastic flies.
What makes a quilt a quilt, Baar said, is the technique used to put the materials together. Not all quilts have to be made of fabric, an idea Baar said Lefelhocz challenges in his exhibit.
“The definition of quilting is [stitching] three layers. If it’s stitched, … who’s to say that it’s always fabric?” Baar said.
Baar said the exhibit takes what is familiar about quilts and turns it on its head. Using untraditional materials, Lefelhocz utilizes traditional quilting techniques and some familiar patterns to create his artwork. He also installed wiring with some of the pieces to set up AI light patterns and make the quilts stand out in the gallery.
“It’s the juxtaposition of something that is familiar and something that is used in an unfamiliar or untraditional way,” Baar said.
In his artist statement describing the “Juxtapassion” quilt series, Lefelhocz said he wants people who see his artwork to be able to draw their own conclusions on the quilts’ meanings.
“Without a viewer, art becomes meaningless. It is only through the viewer (including myself) that art is experienced, and this experience is never the same twice,” Lefelhocz said.
Lefelhocz added that “Juxtapassion” is a combination of “juxta,” meaning adjacent or close to, and “passion,” the resulting strong emotions, excitement or zeal.
“Juxtapassion” will be on display at the National Quilt Museum in the Corner Gallery through Feb. 22. The National Quilt Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
