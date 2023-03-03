Three of the four teams to qualify for the state team chess tournament through the Quad A Regional Tournament Saturday were newcomers to scholastic chess this year.
The tournament, held Saturday at Livingston Central High School in Smithland, provided the Quad A region’s representatives into the state team tournament to be held March 25 at North Bullitt High School in Shepherdsville. The top four teams advanced to state.
There were 77 students taking part in the Quad A Regional, playing in four divisions: K-12 (high school), K-8 (middle school), k-5 (upper elementary school) and K-3 (lower elementary school).
Players earned one point for a win or bye and a half-point for a draw. The team score is made up of a school’s top four players. Schools must have two or more players to qualify for team status.
Murray won the K-12 regional team title with 11 points. The Tigers were led by Sadrodin Yarali, Alex Sharp and Preston Key with 3 points apiece and Landon Ulrich with 2 points. Sky Niesen had 2 points for MHS.
Host Livingston Central — in its first year of competition — placed second in the tournament with a team score of 10 points. Contributing points to the Cardinal score were Jackson Henson and Dalton Champion with 3 points each and Jaden Green and Carlos Rodriguez with 2 points each.
Also playing for LCHS were Demetriusz Taraskiewicz, Eli Eichelberger and Sophie Michonski with 2 points apiece; Joshua Turner and Brihana Harper with 1.5 points each; and Sidney Stewart and Gabriel Lawless with 1 point each.
Calloway County, another newcomer, placed third in the tournament with 7.5 points, tying with Ballard Memorial but getting the higher placing through the tie-breaking format.
Scoring for the Lakers were Micah Patton with 3 points, Robert Stom with 2 points and Nicolas Murrell and Prem Patel with 1.5 points each.
Ballard Memorial, another first-time entrant, placed fourth in the tournament with 7.5 points. Putting up points for the Bombers were Chayton Gorostiza with 4 points, Jolan Gorostiza with 2 points, Izaak Mathis with 1 point and Jacob Wilkins with 0.5 points.
McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman tied at 6 points, but MCHS took fifth place through the tie-breaking system.
Scoring points for the Mustangs were Ella CHuppe and C.J. Sullivan with 3 points each. Parker Pumphrey also competed for MCHS.
Putting up points for the Blue Tornado were Dawson Black with 2 points, Yadiel Rodriguez and Preston Goodyke with 1.5 points each and Kilee Minter with 1 point. Others scoring for PTHS were Kejuan Purdiman, Arrianna Cope and Zoey Ruch with 1 point apiece.
The individual championship came down to a tie between Walker Wadlington of Trigg County and Chayton Gorostiza of Ballard Memorial. The two players had a blitz game playoff to determine the champion, and Wadlington won that game.
Chuppe placed third, followed by Patton, Yarali, Calloway County homeschooler Marianna Hereford, Henson, Sullivan, Champion and Sharp.
The state individual chess tournament will be played March 18 and will also be hosted by North Bullitt High School.
The results of the Quad A Regional Tournament can be found online at bit.ly/2023QuadA.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.