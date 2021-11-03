Several area bands performed well at the 2021 Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) finals Saturday at Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
In Class 3A, Murray won the state championship with an overall score of 90.8, almost two full points above second-place Estill County. Murray placed first in music performance with a score of 36, first in visual performance with a score of 18 and first in general effect with a score of 38.8.
Murray has taken part in each of the final rounds of state competitions since 2005, earning Class 1A titles in 2017 and 2018. The band placed second in Class 2A in 2019. This was the first year it competed in Class 3A. There was no state competition in 2020 due to COVID-19 health concerns.
From 2004 to 2019, bands were classified based on their school’s enrollment. This year, the KMEA is using a combination of school enrollment and band size to determine a band’s classification.
In Class 1A, Mayfield placed third among the six bands with an overall score of 77.45. The band placed second in musical performance with a score of 30.5, fifth in visual performance with a score of 15.65 and third in general effect with a score of 31.3.
In Class 4A, Christian County placed fourth with an overall score of 85.65. CCHS placed fourth in music performance with a score of 34.5, fifth in visual performance with a score of 16.55 and fourth in general effect with a score of 34.6.
Also in Class 4A, Hopkinsville placed sixth with an overall score of 83.85. The band placed sixth in music performance with a score of 32.9, sixth in visual performance with a score of 16.45 and fifth in general effect with a score of 34.5.
McCracken County was eliminated from Class 5A championship contention in the semifinal round, held Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
MCHS placed 10th in the semis with an overall score of 75.6. It placed 10th in music performance with a score of 31, 10th in visual performance with a score of 14.3 and 10th in general effect with a score of 30.3.
The Paducah Tilghman marching band did not compete this year, a decision it made in July, but did perform at PTHS football games.
