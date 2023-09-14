Murray KY Pride is hosting Murray Pridefest 2023 from Sept. 15-17 at various locations in Murray, KY.
According to a news release about the event, Pride began in 1970 as a community celebration to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which is cited as the beginning of the LGBT civil rights movement.
While June is LGBTQ+ Pride month, Murray Pridefest is being held in Sept. so that members of the Murray State community can join the celebrations.
According to the release, Murray-Calloway County’s first Pride event, a flash pride march, was held in 2019.
Murray Pridefest 2023 begins with a free, “Family Art Night” at the Murray Art Guild on Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. It’s open to all ages. The organization said attendees will be able to make posters, buttons, and friendship bracelets. Light refreshments will be provided by Murray KY Pride.
A “March to Pride” and “Pride at the Park” will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16..
The march will start at the corner of Olive Street and 15th Street at 9 a.m., with participants walking to the amphitheater at Central Park shortly after 10 a.m. The festivities of Pride at the Park will include vendors, speakers from around the state, performers, and further activities until 4 p.m. The March to Pride will be led through its route by the Murray Police Department to ensure a safe experience for all participants, the release said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the festivities at the park. Food and drinks may be available at the event. Parking is available at Central Park and the Murray State University parking lots on 15th street (parking is free, but registration is required). A free shuttle bus will be available for participants providing rides between the start of the march and the event in Central Park.
Celebrations on Saturday, Sept. 16 continue with the 2023 Murray Pridefest Drag Extravaganza starting that at 8 p.m. at The Grove of Murray. Tickets for the 18-and-up Drag event are being sold at Pride at the Park, at the door and online through the Facebook event page. According to the organization, performers will cover the spectrum from local and regional talent to nationally known headliners.
Closing out the 2023 Murray PrideFest is, “Love Casts Out Fear,” which the organization calls an “affirming spiritual service” involving local churches and other members of the LGBTQ+ community. The service will take place at the Arboretum at Murray State on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. Love Casts Out Fear is organized in connection with First Presbyterian Church, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Q Faith, and Murray KY Pride. Light refreshments will be served.
According to the release, those interested in donating to Murray Pridefest 2023 and Murray KY Pride may contact murraykypride@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.