Murray High School senior Alyssa Daughrity is planning a future career in psychiatry, and shared that her goals stem from her own battle with anxiety and stigma she’s felt.
“I’m a perfectionist and have struggled with major anxiety for a while. So — when looking for resources to combat that — I found there just wasn’t a lot here,” Daughrity said. “There’s a stigma behind talking about it to others, and I almost felt ashamed I wanted to work in mental health.”
“I want to create advocacy for mental health awareness and take away that stigma and lack of resources for people in rural areas.”
Daughrity, 18, plans to major in biology this fall, pre-med, at Murray State University. She then wants to study at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and eventually become a psychiatrist.
“I would love to come back to the area, possibly either to work at a hospital in the region or start my own private business,” she said.
Daughrity said outside of school, she’s enjoyed the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program. She’s also Beta Club vice president and an officer in Future Business Leaders of America.
She was varsity basketball captain for two years, ranking as a state leader for field goal percentage and making district and regional teams.
She also told The Sun that she enjoys spending time with family in nature.
“My mom is probably my biggest inspiration; she’s shattered a lot of glass ceilings (in her career) and was the first woman president of the Paris Rotary Club,” she said. “She’s just done a lot and is very goal-oriented; her biggest thing is helping other people.”
“I love nature — hunting and fishing with my dad and friends, chasing sunsets. I like just going out into nature and finding time to relax.”
Daughrity, daughter of Tory and Tim Daughrity of Murray, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers a notable area high school senior. This spring, a selection committee chooses one of 32 Teen of the Week nominees as “Teen of the Year,” which carries a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.