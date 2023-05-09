PADNWS-05-09-23 TOTW - LOGO

Murray High School senior Alyssa Daughrity is planning a future career in psychiatry, and shared that her goals stem from her own battle with anxiety and stigma she’s felt.

“I’m a perfectionist and have struggled with major anxiety for a while. So — when looking for resources to combat that — I found there just wasn’t a lot here,” Daughrity said. “There’s a stigma behind talking about it to others, and I almost felt ashamed I wanted to work in mental health.”

