Chance Tobergte is a strong student in math and science at Murray High School, and he wants to become an electrician once he completes his education.
The MHS senior is in his second year in the electrical technology program at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week. Tobergte said he chose the electrical technology program because he enjoyed working with electronics. Last year, he built a computer while he had a job at Cindy’s on the Barge restaurant at Kentucky Lake.
“While I worked at the marina, I saved up the money to buy computer parts,” he said. “I bought all the parts — the motherboard and processor, all the parts individually — and I put it together.”
Tobergte said the career field of electricity blends several of his interests into one area.
“I like working with things with electricity, like computers and mechanical things,” he said. “I enjoy building circuits and the hands-on work that you do with electricity.”
Upon graduation, Tobergte hopes to get an electrician apprenticeship through West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“I’d like to become an electrician,” he said. “Earlier this year, we worked on bending conduits. I really enjoy building circuits.”
In his spare time, Tobergte enjoys riding his bicycle and skateboard. He is the son of Janna Tobergte and Richard Tobergte of Murray.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30, with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as electricity, welding, automotive technology, carpentry, machine tool technology and industrial maintenance that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
