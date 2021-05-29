Robert Jackson, president of Murray State University, will be the featured speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership virtual breakfast Thursday.
The live broadcast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Participants can register to attend via Zoom at paducahchamber.org. The breakfast also will be carried live via the chamber’s and WPSD’s Facebook pages and livestreamed on WPSD Local 6.
A Murray State alumnus, Jackson became the 14th president of Murray State University in March 2019, after serving as interim president since August 2018. Prior to assuming the presidency, he served as president and CEO of the MSU Foundation. He also has served as associate vice president for institutional advancement and was the university’s chief development officer and was responsible for state and federal governmental relations.
He also served as the director of the university’s comprehensive fundraising campaign, Hold Thy Banner High: The Campaign for the Students of Murray State University, which raised more than $71.7 million, exceeding the original goal of $60 million.
Jackson was initially hired by the university in 2005 as the director of gift planning. From 1997 through 2004, he served as a state senator, served in Senate leadership as the minority whip and held other appointed roles in government. He also has extensive experience as a corporate executive and in investment banking and financial advisory fields.
Jackson was elected by his peers in 2019 to serve as the convener of university presidents for the Council on Postsecondary Education. In July 2020, he was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear as a member of the Kentucky AgriTech Advisory Council.
