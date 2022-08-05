Dr. Robert Jackson, president of Murray State University, was the featured speaker at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast, sharing details on the new nursing program building and other improvements that are coming to the Murray and Paducah campuses.
“We are appropriating funds for a new building,” Jackson said, of the university’s plans for a new School of Nursing and Health Professions (SONHP) facility. “We are building a new SONHP building to enhance nursing and other health professions programs at Murray State University. We are building a $45.5 million building on our campus again to benefit this entire region, including Paducah.
“We have many buildings that are in the National Register of Historic Places and they need some love care and attention and money,” he said. “We’ve been investing in those buildings for the last four years and we’re going to continue to but we have appropriated about $59 million in total to maintain them.”
Dr. Dina Byers, a Murray State alum and dean of the SONHP, also spoke at the breakfast event, held at the Julian Carroll Convention Center.
There are many things that the SONHP helps to teach its students, she said, and the college has begun to bring nursing courses to the Paducah regional campus, bringing equipment for an exercise science course and launching an occupational therapy course housed at the Paducah regional campus.
Sandra Wilson, chamber president, provided an update on the next Leadership Paducah class.
“Leadership Paducah Class #36 has been selected,” she said. “We have a full class of 42 and our applicant pool was up almost 50% this year. We accepted 42 and probably could have done a second class.”
The class will be going on a retreat Aug. 13.
The West Kentucky Job fair will also return soon, according to Wilson.
“Last year, we were one of the hosts for a big job fair,” Wilson said. “Mary Anne Medlocke helped to coordinate all of that. She’s doing it again this year with multiple sponsors. We had about 85 employers last year. We hope to have that many or more this time.”
The job fair will be Aug. 23 at the convention center and employers can register for it on the chambers website.
The next Power in Partnership breakfast will be on Sept. 1 with Commander Billie J Farrell, a Paducah native and the first female commanding officer of the USS Constitution, as the featured speaker.
