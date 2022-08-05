PADNWS-08-05-22 CHAMBER BREAKFAST - PHOTO

Dr. Robert Jackson, president of Murray State University, addresses the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning at its monthly Power in Partnership breakfast.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun

Dr. Robert Jackson, president of Murray State University, was the featured speaker at Thursday’s Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast, sharing details on the new nursing program building and other improvements that are coming to the Murray and Paducah campuses.

“We are appropriating funds for a new building,” Jackson said, of the university’s plans for a new School of Nursing and Health Professions (SONHP) facility. “We are building a new SONHP building to enhance nursing and other health professions programs at Murray State University. We are building a $45.5 million building on our campus again to benefit this entire region, including Paducah.

Follow Levi Brandenburg on Twitter, @LeviBrandenbur3, or on Facebook at facebook.com/levi.brandenburg.1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In