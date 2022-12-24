Dr. Tony Brannon, Murray State University Dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture, with more than 34 years of service to the institution while advancing teaching and learning, will retire from the university in January 2023.
He was recognized on Dec. 6, when approximately 300 family, friends, current and former students, statewide agriculture leaders, industry partners and Murray State faculty, staff and colleagues came together to recognize him with a special surprise and retirement dinner at the CFSB Center.
Brannon was also recognized with a resolution of appreciation by the Murray State University Board of Regents and University administration on Dec. 2, as well as other campus and school events. Using his traditional quote, Brannon said, “I feel like a turtle on a fence post; I’m glad to be where I’m at but realize I didn’t get there by myself. Quoting Helen Keller, ‘the bend in the road is not the end of the road unless you fail to make the turn’. I’m not finished yet. I’m just making a bend in the road.”
“I have had the honor to work with Dean Tony Brannon for many years,” said Dr. Bob Jackson, Murray State president. “He has dedicated his professional life to Murray State University and advancing agricultural initiatives in this state and nation. We will miss him and his leadership and wish him and wife Lisa all the best in retirement.”
“It’s been an honor and privilege to not only work with Dean Brannon for many years but to also call him a dear and trusted friend,” Murray State Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd said. “He has mentored many others, and I include myself in that team. We all wish him the very best in his much-deserved retirement and next chapter.”
Brannon graduated from Murray State in 1981. He was an active member of Future Farmers of America (FFA), serving as a Tennessee state ofϐ icer from 1978-79. After earning his Bachelor of Science in agriculture with a specialization in agricultural education and agricultural mechanization, as well as a Master of Science in agriculture at Murray State, Brannon spent four years teaching at Peabody High School in Trenton, Tennessee, before earning his Ed.D degree at Oklahoma State University.
He returned to his alma mater in 1988 as an assistant professor in agricultural education, where he rose through the ranks to become dean in 2004. Brannon and his wife, 1988 Murray State accounting alumna Lisa, have two sons, Caleb and wife Taylor, along with Jonah and wife Katie, all of whom are Racer alumni. A total of 10 Murray State degrees are represented within the extended Brannon family. Several years ago, Tony along with his brother Tim, another Racer alumnus, in honor of their parents and other Brannon family members established and endowed the Brannon Family Scholarship for current and incoming Murray State students pursuing a degree in agriculture.
Under Brannon’s leadership, the Hutson School of Agriculture has accelerated and advanced agriculture in many facets, all the while leading to the rise of its prominent national status. During his tenure as a faculty member, enrollment grew from 288 to 1,187 students. Academically, the school now offers programs ranging from the Racer Academy dual-credit program for high school students to various bachelor and master degree programs, including online programs for students throughout the world to earn a degree from Murray State. In working with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Murray State planted the first legal agricultural hemp research plot on May 12, 2014.
Brannon holds Distinguished or Outstanding Service awards from the Kentucky Farm Bureau, the Kentucky Soybean Association, the National Association of Agricultural Education, the Kentucky FFA Association and in 2013 was named the National Outstanding Career and Technical Educator. He has served on numerous statewide boards and task forces, serving multiple stints as chairman of several key statewide and national agricultural organizations. In 2016, Brannon was elected as a senior fellow by the American Association for Agricultural Education. A new Breathitt Veterinary Center, part of Murray State University’s Hutson School of Agriculture, opened in Hopkinsville in 2017 to replace the previous center.
The University also expanded its agriculture footprint through the generosity and support of many, with the donation, acquisition and development of multiple farm properties on campus and in the region to provide additional experiential research and educational opportunities for students. Through a generous land donation made by Ms. Mabel Pullen, the Arboretum at Murray State University opened, which is a favorite destination for people of all ages in the Murray community to enjoy.
