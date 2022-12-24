PADNWS-12-24-22 BRANNON FAMILY - PHOTO

Pictured are members of the Brannon family from a Dec. 6, 2022 event when approximately 300 family, friends, current and former students, statewide agriculture leaders, industry partners and Murray State faculty, staff and colleagues came together to recognize Dr. Tony Brannon with a special surprise and retirement dinner at the CFSB Center.

 Digital Media Murray State

Dr. Tony Brannon, Murray State University Dean of the Hutson School of Agriculture, with more than 34 years of service to the institution while advancing teaching and learning, will retire from the university in January 2023.

He was recognized on Dec. 6, when approximately 300 family, friends, current and former students, statewide agriculture leaders, industry partners and Murray State faculty, staff and colleagues came together to recognize him with a special surprise and retirement dinner at the CFSB Center.

