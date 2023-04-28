The Murray State University chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society in business inducted 42 new members during the annual induction ceremony on Monday, April 24in the Business Building.
Lifetime membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is by invitation only. Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in a business program accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. The top 10% of sophomores, the top 10% of juniors, the top 10% of seniors and the top 20% of graduate students are invited for membership.
“Beta Gamma Sigma is the premiere honor society for business students worldwide per the gold standard of AACSB accreditation,” said Kelsey Johnson, advisor for the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business Beta Gamma Sigma Chapter. “Here in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, we have held this accreditation since 1976. Our faculty, staff and alumni are proud of this mark of quality at the highest level, and these student leaders who are now inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma represent the brightest of the bright. We are very proud of them.”
Officers for the 2023-2024 school year were also elected at the ceremony. Addie White, a junior Business Administration major from Russellville, Kentucky was elected President. Alyssa Wallace, a junior Accounting major from Gilbertsville, Kentucky, was elected Vice President.
The following students were inducted into the honor society:
Graduate Inductees
• Ashley Hicks (Hardin, Kentucky)
• Tabitha Rattan (Madison, Alabama)
• Tasha Stewart (Princeton, Kentucky)
• Patrick Stewart (Princeton, Kentucky)
• James Wang (Lexington, Kentucky)
• Nakeisha Wooton (Henderson, Kentucky)
Senior Inductees
• Madison Caldwell (Paris, Tennessee)
• Nathan Feldmeier (Waterloo, Illinois)
• Lucas Nelson (Princeton, Kentucky)
• Sarah Smith (Cape Girardeau, Missouri)
• Ryan Warford (Clay, Kentucky)
Junior Inductees
Abigail Baker (Independence, Kentucky)
• Jaedyn Beers (Thompsonville, Illinois)
• Ashley Bruce (Belleville, Illinois)
• Ian Clark (Murray, Kentucky)
• Olivia Hornung (Newburgh, Indiana)
• Andrew Lewis (Bremen, Kentucky)
• Rylie Manker (Sparta, Illinois)
• Aaron Melcher (Metropolis, Illinois)
• Grace Murt (Paducah, Kentucky)
• Kristopher Myers (New Concord, Kentucky)
• Olivia Turman (Murray, Kentucky)
• Alyssa Wallace (Gilbertsville, Kentucky)
• Madellyne Weinland (Belleville, Illinois)
• Addie White (Russellville, Kentucky)
Sophomore Inductees
• Jesse Adams (Kirksey, Kentucky)
• Imani Bell (Clarksville, Tennessee)
• Olivia Burris (Madisonville, Kentucky)
• Hailey Froehlich (Paducah, Kentucky)
• Lily Gardner (Hickory, Kentucky)
• Sara Gordley (Lake St. Louis, Missouri)
• Hunter Hagan (Robards, Kentucky)
• Ryan Howell (Shelbyville, Kentucky)
• Nicholas Osborne (Corbin, Kentucky)
• Jacob Patterson (Trenton, Tennessee)
• Macy Rodgers (Mayfield, Kentucky)
• Camryn Rossi (Murray, Kentucky)
• Madison Schneeman (Paducah, Kentucky)
• James Stone (Crofton, Kentucky)
• Madeline Thomas (Paducah, Kentucky)
• Shonnarose Todd (Murray, Kentucky)
For more information on the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State University please visit murraystate.edu/business.
