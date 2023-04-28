The Murray State University chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society in business inducted 42 new members during the annual induction ceremony on Monday, April 24in the Business Building.

Lifetime membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is by invitation only. Membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is the highest recognition a business student anywhere in the world can receive in a business program accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. The top 10% of sophomores, the top 10% of juniors, the top 10% of seniors and the top 20% of graduate students are invited for membership.

