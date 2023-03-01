PADNWS-03-01-23 ENGINEERING DAY - PHOTO

The Murray State University School of Engineering will host approximately 500 students across 14 high schools for Engineering Day 2023, a series of science, technology, engineering and math-centered challenges designed to teach engineering and construction concepts under the direction of Murray State faculty and staff.

 Contributed photo

The Murray State University School of Engineering will host approximately 500 students across 14 high schools Thursday for Engineering Day 2023, a series of science, technology, engineering and math-centered challenges designed to teach engineering and construction concepts under the direction of Murray State faculty and staff.

Students will compete in 15 events across campus; the University’s state-of-the-art Engineering and Physics Building will serve as the main hub, hosting competitions ranging from engineering design, robotics, computer-aided design, carbon dioxide-powered car races and physics.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In