The Murray State University School of Engineering will host approximately 500 students across 14 high schools Thursday for Engineering Day 2023, a series of science, technology, engineering and math-centered challenges designed to teach engineering and construction concepts under the direction of Murray State faculty and staff.
Students will compete in 15 events across campus; the University’s state-of-the-art Engineering and Physics Building will serve as the main hub, hosting competitions ranging from engineering design, robotics, computer-aided design, carbon dioxide-powered car races and physics.
Students will also race kayaks constructed from PVC pipe and plastic wrap in the Susan E. Bauernfeind Wellness Center swimming pool, show off robots of their own creation and engineer survival shelters.
Participating schools include:
• Trigg County High School
• Stewart County High School
• Hancock County High School
• Owensboro Innovation Academy
• Graves County High School
• Lyon County High School
• Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center
• Calloway County High School
• Marshall County High School
• Henderson County High School
• McCracken County High School
• Paducah Tilghman High School
• Butler County Area Technical Center
• Benton Consolidated High School
