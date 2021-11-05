Murray State University will host a Racer Day event from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Geared toward prospective students and families, the open-house style event will provide information through sessions with recruitment and admissions staff, financial services, housing and more. Attendees can also attend a session with their academic area of interest and take a tour of campus.
Students will have the opportunity to complete the on-site admission process and are encouraged to bring their official transcript and test scores.
Registration for the free event is available at murraystate.edu/racerdays. Complimentary tickets for that afternoon’s (1 p.m.) football game between Murray State and Tennessee Tech are available as well. Those with questions can email msu.newstudentprograms@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-2896.
Students interested in joining the Racer Family can learn more, schedule a virtual or on-campus visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
