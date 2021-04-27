MURRAY — Incoming freshmen and transfer students have begun participating in Murray State University’s Racer Nation Orientation, its summer orientation program, as two successful sessions took place last week.
The university is offering multiple orientation dates throughout the summer. Registration for the in-person orientation formats is limited, and incoming students and their families should register as soon as possible at murraystate.edu/orientation.
A required event for new students, Racer Nation Orientation is available both in-person and in a virtual format.
Incoming students and their families will enjoy the following at Racer Nation Orientation:
Scheduling classes — students can get a head start on arranging their first semester of classes with the help of academic advisors.
Learning more about the Racer community, student organizations and different ways to get involved on campus. Murray State offers more than 170 student organizations.
Meeting new people — students will meet fellow Racers, future classmates, and can even meet students who are pursuing the same academic major as they are.
Special programs and events specifically for family members of incoming students.
Racer Book Bundle, the University’s textbook prepackaging program that allows students to sign up to have their textbooks ready when arriving on campus for the fall semester.
RacerCard ID — students will receive their RacerCard ID, which is their key to accessing meals, their residence hall, libraries, the Wellness Center, and tickets to athletic events. Students participating in a virtual orientation will receive their RacerCard ID in August.
“Racer Nation Orientation is an important part of the transition to Murray State for students. Our incoming Racers are about to start college life, and one of the best parts is that we are planning for a more normal and traditional 2021-22 academic year,” said Beth Acreman, associate director for new student programs and events. “We have nearly 40 current students who are serving as Racer Nation Orientation leaders, and they cannot wait to meet our incoming students. This is an exciting time to be a Murray State Racer.”
There is still time for soon-to-be graduating high school students to apply for admission for this fall, as Murray State is planning for an in-person, traditional 2021-22 academic year which begins in August. Students interested in joining the Racer Family can learn more, schedule an on-campus or virtual visit, and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
