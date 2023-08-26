MURRAY — The Murray State University Board of Regents on Friday passed a resolution supporting the creation of a task force to study the feasibility of establishing a School of Veterinary Medicine at the Calloway County university.

The Commonwealth currently does not have a vet school. A news release from Murray State says approximately 70 Kentucky students enroll in one of the 32 vet schools in other states accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).

