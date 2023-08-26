MURRAY — The Murray State University Board of Regents on Friday passed a resolution supporting the creation of a task force to study the feasibility of establishing a School of Veterinary Medicine at the Calloway County university.
The Commonwealth currently does not have a vet school. A news release from Murray State says approximately 70 Kentucky students enroll in one of the 32 vet schools in other states accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).
Kentucky has a shortage of veterinarians according to the news release.
Murray State has the largest estimated pre-veterinary medicine/veterinary technology enrollment of any university in Kentucky. Its program is one of just three in Kentucky fully accredited by the AVMA.
The Murray State A Carman Animal Health Technology Center on the MSU West Farm in Calloway County provides hands-on learning opportunities. The MSU Breathitt Veterinary Center in Christian County is a Level 1 Status Laboratory designated by the USDA National Animal Health Laboratory system and one of only 60 laboratories in the United States (one of 23 laboratories with Level 1 status). The center serves as an important teaching and learning facility for Murray State students, according to the news release.
MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson pledged to “work with the General Assembly, Governor; Commissioner of Agriculture; Council on Postsecondary Education; Kentucky’s federal congressional delegation and state, local and federal agencies, among others as we advance this initiative.” Jackson called the initiative, “the next logical step in the development of our school to help meet the needs of the agricultural industry.”
A timeline for the various elements of the initiative was not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.