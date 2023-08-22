MURRAY — Murray State University plans to host a Racer Day event on Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Geared toward prospective students and families, the open-house style event will provide information through sessions with recruitment and admissions staff, financial aid and scholarships, housing and more. Attendees can also attend a session with their academic area of interest and take a tour of campus.
According to a Murray State news release, students will have the opportunity to complete the on-site admission process and are encouraged to bring their official transcript and test scores.
Prospective students for the 2024-2025 academic year can learn more, schedule a campus or virtual visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
Murray State began its 2023-24 academic year on Aug. 15 as the university is approaching the all-time freshmen record, according to the news release. With enrollment numbers materializing in the weeks to come, this year’s freshman class at Murray State will be one of the largest freshman classes, if not the largest, in the institution’s history.
Based on preliminary data, Murray State said the university’s overall student enrollment includes representation from each of the 50 states for the first time. This year’s overall enrollment also includes students from 55 countries throughout the world.
