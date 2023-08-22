Murray State

Murray State University plans to host a Racer Day event on Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the free event is available at murraystate.edu/racerdays. People with questions can email msu.newstudentprograms@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-2896.

 Courtesy of Murray State University

MURRAY — Murray State University plans to host a Racer Day event on Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Geared toward prospective students and families, the open-house style event will provide information through sessions with recruitment and admissions staff, financial aid and scholarships, housing and more. Attendees can also attend a session with their academic area of interest and take a tour of campus.

According to a Murray State news release, students will have the opportunity to complete the on-site admission process and are encouraged to bring their official transcript and test scores.

