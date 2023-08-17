Maraniss

Murray State University is set to host author David Maraniss for the annual Sid Easley Lecture on Thursday, Sept. 28, in the Curris Center Ballroom.

The Department of History at Murray State University is set to host author David Maraniss for the seventh annual Sid Easley Lecture at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, in the Curris Center Ballroom.

According to a Murray State news release, the Department of History’s lecture series is named in honor of Sid Easley, Murray State alumnus, former Murray State University Board of Regents chair, the first Golden Horseshoe Award recipient and long-time supporter of the history department. Thanks to the generosity of the Easley family, the lecture is free and open to the public, with a book signing and dessert reception to follow sponsored by Easley, Ernstberger, Perlow & Naber PLLC.

