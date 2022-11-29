Murray State University will celebrate the holiday season with a pair of special events in December that are free and open to the public, the Town & Gown Holiday Concert and the annual Holidays at Oakhurst.
The Town & Gown Holiday Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Murray. The Town & Gown Chorale will be led by Dr. Bradley Almquist, director of choral activities and professor of music, while the Town & Gown Community Band will be led by assistant professor and assistant director of bands, Dr. Joshua Davis. The group will perform a mixture of traditional and modern holiday songs.
The president’s office and Town & Gown will host the annual Holidays at Oakhurst event from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Murray State community and general public are invited for an evening of holiday cheer, refreshments and musical performances by University students in this historic home. Oakhurst is located at 1510 Main Street in Murray.
“Town & Gown is pleased to continue its tradition of collaborating with the President’s Office and broader community in celebrating the holidays with these two special events,” said Christian Barnes, coordinator of the Town & Gown Community Partnership program.
“There’s no better way to welcome in the yuletide season and we hope many members of our Murray and Calloway County community will join us!”
