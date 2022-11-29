PADNWS-11-30-22 MSU CONCERT - PHOTO

Murray State University will celebrate the holiday season with a pair of special events in December that are free and open to the public, the Town & Gown Holiday Concert, pictured, and the annual Holidays at Oakhurst.

The Town & Gown Holiday Concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Murray. The Town & Gown Chorale will be led by Dr. Bradley Almquist, director of choral activities and professor of music, while the Town & Gown Community Band will be led by assistant professor and assistant director of bands, Dr. Joshua Davis. The group will perform a mixture of traditional and modern holiday songs.

