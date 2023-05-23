The Jackson Purchase Historical Society has announced that the Dr. Lonnie E. Maness Award for outstanding article in the 2022 issue of the Journal of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society is awarded to Dr. Danielle Nielsen for her article “The Rhetoric of Suffrage Cookbooks.” Society president Bill Mulligan presented the award to Nielsen at the May 20 meeting of the Society in Benton.
Nielsen is Professor of English at Murray State University and Dean of the Commonwealth Honors Academy. She is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and has her PhD from Case Western Reserve University.
“It is an honor to receive this award,” Nielsen said. “Community cookbooks like these teach us about community organizing, the attitudes of both the suffragists and the ‘antis,’ those opposing suffrage, and the everyday lives of middle-class women from around the United States. The suffrage campaigners deployed diverse arguments in multiple settings to make their appeals, and these cookbooks are a fairly unrecognized space of suffrage appeals. It’s important that we consider all of the avenues that suffragists took to gain the vote.” In 2019 the society created the Dr. Lonnie E Maness award for the outstanding article in the Journal of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society. Dr. Maness (1929-2019) was a long-time member of the society as well as an officer and frequent contributor to our programs and the Journal. In recognition of his commitment to the history of the Jackson Purchase region and the society, JPHS created an award to perpetuate his memory but also to recognize the high quality of work done on Jackson Purchase history by both professional and avocational historians that appears in our Journal. The award consists of a certificate and a $100 honorarium.
In 1958, a group of historians met in Murray, Kentucky led by faculty from Murray State University and University of Tennessee-Martin and formed the Jackson Purchase Historical Society to promote interest, study, and preservation of the regional history of the territory encompassed in the Treaty of Tuscaloosa, known as the Jackson Purchase. The society holds a number of meetings each year with a speaker on Jackson Purchase history, publishes an award-winning journal on local history. Members include a wide range of people who simply have a love of history and a love of the Jackson Purchase area.
