The Jackson Purchase Historical Society has announced that the Dr. Lonnie E. Maness Award for outstanding article in the 2022 issue of the Journal of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society is awarded to Dr. Danielle Nielsen for her article “The Rhetoric of Suffrage Cookbooks.” Society president Bill Mulligan presented the award to Nielsen at the May 20 meeting of the Society in Benton.

Nielsen is Professor of English at Murray State University and Dean of the Commonwealth Honors Academy. She is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University and has her PhD from Case Western Reserve University.

