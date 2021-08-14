Some bills have recently been pre-filed within the Kentucky legislature to restrict divisive subjects, such as sex, religion and race, from being taught in public school systems.
While some may find these laws necessary to protect children, a local retired pastor and a Murray State associate professor argue that critical race theory (CRT) is being misused and misrepresented to stoke fears and further divide the public.
The Rev. Dr. Bruce Dobyns, who is also the president of the Mayfield-Graves County NAACP branch, admitted that he didn’t know what CRT was before it was recently thrust into the political spotlight, and he was not alone. To better understand what CRT is and why it had become such a hotbed topic, the branch sought the assistance of Dr. Brian Clardy, who Dobyns said is an “expert in the field and has studied it for years.”
“We had been alerted to that possibility from the state NAACP and others, and we wanted to make sure we had somebody that knew what this (CRT) was,” Dobyns said.
Clardy is an associate professor of history at Murray State University who teaches on subjects such as world religions, American politics, international relations, and U.S. diplomatic history.
At the NAACP’s recent meeting in Mayfield, Clardy spoke for approximately 45 minutes to several NAACP members and residents providing them with a bit of insight. He told them that CRT, which had existed since the 1960s, has historically been a tool used in graduate and law school by lawyers to analyze and study certain aspects of the law as it intersects with racism. This would include studying legal topics like Jim Crow laws, redlining and restrictive covenants which at their respective times were used to legally suppress the rights of black Americans.
In an interview with the Mayfield Messenger, which is a sister newspaper of The Paducah Sun with Paxton Media Group, Clardy called CRT a “legal construct” that’s far too beyond the scope of what’s taught in elementary, middle or even high schools, and that parents “don’t have to worry about it being taught to their children.”
To that end, he does not think it should be taught in public school systems.
“You’re not going to see CRT being taught in elementary schools because it’s needlessly complicated,” he said.
Jim Waters, the CEO of the conservative Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, said in a recent column that there is indeed a push for it to be taught in public schools, and referred to CRT as “divisive” and “in some cases, downright seditious dogma.”
He also accused “proponents” of attempting to “downplay” the concerns parents may have about it being taught to their children.
“ ‘If the concerns are so unfounded, why such an outcry against attempts to ban the teaching of that which supposedly isn’t even happening, anyway?’ ” Waters wrote. He cited Bill Request 60 as an example.
According to legislature.ky.gov, Bill Request 60 would prevent any classroom instruction or discussion related to “race, sex and religion” in public or charter schools; allow the attorney general to enforce the prohibition; levy financial penalties (approximately $5,000) against the offending schools after being warned by the attorney general; require the commissioner of education to deduct the penalty from funds distributed to the school district; and “create a new section of KRS Chapter 164 to provide that no student enrolled at a public postsecondary education institution shall be required to engage in any form of mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling.”
Clardy stated the political right has “weaponized” CRT and is using it as a “pure dog whistle” to stoke rage and mislead the public, and he fears it could have a negative impact on the teaching of historical facts which is “not critical race theory.”
Furthermore, he feels that Americans have enough on their plates with the pandemic, racial and international tensions, protests, and the impacts of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol than to concern themselves with CRT.
After learning about CRT, Dobyns similarly called it “the new bogeyman.”
“That is not what that’s about. It’s trying to identify and help us become a better nation is what it’s all about,” he said. “It’s not used for shaming and all that other kind of stuff.”
Dobyns also felt that the pre-filed bills, as they are written, would needlessly restrict important educational discussions on topics of sex, religion and race.
