The McCracken County Fair may be over, but Murray State University’s Paducah Regional Campus kept a carnival atmosphere alive Thursday with a themed event, where people could check out what the campus offers.
The “Racer Carnival” featured free hot dogs, cup cakes, cotton candy, indoor inflatables, corn hole, a ring toss game, balloon darts, and a visit from Paducah Bank’s “WOW Wagon” for ice cream, among other festivities for families and students to enjoy, despite Thursday’s rain showers.
“Our campus was built through a partnership with the city and county government entities — in essence, the taxpayers that live here, so we try to have a community event where we say ‘thank you,’ and we appreciate the support and the faith that they put in our campus, and the university, by building this campus,” Jennifer Frazier, the campus director, told The Sun.
The Racer Carnival is that community appreciation event, as well as a recruitment event, ahead of fall 2021, Frazier said. It also looked to showcase the Paducah campus to those who may have questions about returning to school, or about the new programming and scholarship options.
“This past year, we did receive a grant from PACRO (Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization), and that enabled us to bring the exercise science program to our campus, starting this fall, so we’re actively recruiting for that,” Frazier said. “Swift & Staley also was very generous and created a new scholarship for our nontraditional students, which is really our demographic.”
Regarding enrollment, the Paducah campus is trending upward. Frazier reported it had a five-year enrollment high, as of the end of its last academic year. The course enrollment count for 2020-2021 was 3,935.
Occupational therapy students, Sarah Droke and Gabby Krapf, were among the attendees who took part in the carnival fun Thursday by answering different trivia questions, in order to throw pie plates full of whipped cream topping at Dr. Candace Alvey, an associate professor for the OT program.
It’s starting a fourth cohort in August.
Droke commutes to the campus from Martin, Tennessee. Her friend and classmate, Krapf, lives in Paducah, but is from Imperial, Missouri, near St. Louis. Krapf chose Murray State Paducah because of how close to home it is, and she also said the overall cost for the graduate program is “amazing.”
Both students noted the small class size of 22, where they get to bond.
“I was looking at the University of Memphis and my fiancé lives in Martin, so I really didn’t want to be that far from him, and I knew with Murray I could commute, and then I came and interviewed and it was awesome,” Droke said.
“It just felt like a family and I’m so glad I picked it because there’s only 22 of us in our class. We really have gotten to bond and just become really close.”
Occupational therapy is one of the master’s degree programs offered at the regional campus. It has 12 bachelor’s degree programs, such as business administration, elementary education, integrated studies, logistics and supply chain management and social work. It offers four master’s degree programs, including public administration and education administration.
Alvey shared that she was a nontraditional student.
“I was a gymnastics coach for 30 years, and I went back to school at the age of 45 and I got all of my prerequisites through the community college in Owensboro, and then I went on and applied for the OT program at the University of Southern Indiana,” she told The Sun.
She said she’s all about nontraditional.
“You are never too old to go back to school to find something that you love, and that you’re interested in doing, and just find somewhere that has the program,” Alvey added. “This particular facility has many programs that they can choose from, but don’t ever be afraid to go back to school.”
Visit the Paducah Regional Campus’ webpage at murraystate.edu to learn more about its programs, application deadlines and contact information.
