Murray State University is offering two dates, July 8 and Aug. 5, for its Racer Nation Orientation program.
Formerly known as Summer Orientation, Racer Nation Orientation is the required new student program for incoming freshmen and transfer students, and is available both in-person and in a virtual format.
Murray State recently concluded several successful orientation dates throughout the month of June.
Incoming students and their families will enjoy the following at Racer Nation Orientation:
- Scheduling classes — students can get a head start on arranging their first semester of classes with the help of their academic area.
- Learning more about the Racer community, student organizations and different ways to get involved on campus. Murray State offers more than 170 student organizations.
- Meeting new people — students will meet fellow Racers, future classmates, and can even meet students who are pursuing the same academic major as they are.
- Special programs and events are offered specifically for family members.
- Racer Book Bundle, the university’s textbook prepackaging program, allows students to sign up to have their textbooks ready when arriving on campus for the fall semester.
Incoming students and their families should visit murraystate.edu/orientation to register.
Murray State continues to actively plan for a traditional 2021-22 academic year.
There is still time for recent high school graduates to apply for admission for this fall.
Students interested in joining the Racer family can learn more, schedule an on-campus or virtual visit, and apply for admission at admissions. murraystate.edu.
