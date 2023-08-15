MURRAY — As Murray State University prepares for the start of the 2023-24 academic year that begins Tuesday, the university said it’s approaching the all-time freshmen record. With enrollment numbers materializing in the weeks to come, this year’s freshman class at Murray State will be one of the largest freshman classes, if not the largest, in its history.
According to a Murray State news release, based on preliminary data, Murray State’s overall student enrollment includes representation from each of the 50 states for the first time. This year’s overall enrollment also includes students from 55 countries throughout the world.
Murray State said its campus housing will be at or near capacity at the start of the fall semester, with the university having secured additional off-campus housing for a small number of upperclassmen students.
The news release said the university began welcoming students to campus earlier this month as part of its long-standing Great Beginnings program, which offers a series of activities and events to acclimate students to the campus and community.
The official 2023-24 enrollment report will be completed in a few weeks, according to Murray State.
“We are very excited to share this preliminary snapshot of enrollment for the 2023-24 academic year at Murray State University; particularly, the potentially historic size of this year’s freshman class,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said in the news release.
“For many months, numerous individuals across campus have worked extremely hard to engage with prospective students and their families, letting them know how Murray State University is a great fit for both their expectations and aspirations to be successful as students, graduates and alumni of this special place. We are looking forward to a tremendous academic year.”
Recognized nationally as one of America’s best college values, Murray State has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top universities in the country for 32 consecutive years, according to the news release. In the publication’s most recent rankings last fall, Murray State was named a top 10 regional university in both quality and value.
Murray State was also highlighted within the past year as a best value for students seeking a college degree by Washington Monthly in its “Best Bang for the Buck” rankings, as well as by Forbes, Money Magazine and the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, according to the news release.
Prospective Murray State students can learn more, schedule a campus or virtual visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
