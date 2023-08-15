MURRAY — As Murray State University prepares for the start of the 2023-24 academic year that begins Tuesday, the university said it’s approaching the all-time freshmen record. With enrollment numbers materializing in the weeks to come, this year’s freshman class at Murray State will be one of the largest freshman classes, if not the largest, in its history.

According to a Murray State news release, based on preliminary data, Murray State’s overall student enrollment includes representation from each of the 50 states for the first time. This year’s overall enrollment also includes students from 55 countries throughout the world.

