MURRAY — The wind ensemble and the saxophone choir from the Murray State University Department of Music were recently selected to perform at the 2021 Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) Professional Development Conference,
The conference, Feb. 14-20, will be presented virtually due to COVID-19, according to a news release from Murray State. Instead of performing live at the conference held in Louisville, the ensembles recorded their performances to be shown during the conference.
The ensembles submitted recordings from previous live performances and were chosen by a KMEA committee through a blind selection process. They competed against other collegiate ensembles from around the state.
The wind ensemble is comprised of 56 players of woodwind, brass, percussion, string bass and piano. Their performance will take place at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Performance selections include “Havana” by Kevin Day, “Reflections in a Tidal Pool” by James Bonney, “Hymn to the Sun with the Beat of Mother Earth” by Satoshi Yagisawa, Movements III and IV from Brooklyn Bridge by Michael Daugherty and “Barnum and Tesla” from Steampunk Suite by Erika Svanoe, according to the news release.
The wind ensemble also features guest artist, Amy McCann, assistant professor of clarinet at Murray State.
The wind ensemble is conducted by Trae Blanco, director of bands and assistant professor of music.
“The opportunity for our students to perform and record in a world-class hall is an incredible opportunity,” Blanco said in the news release. “A facility like the Carson Center allows for us to feel professional, showcase our professional playing and to bring together a performance that seems almost impossible during times like these.”
“I’m grateful to the students for buying into the process; they had to submit pre-screening recordings over the holiday break, they’ve had extra rehearsals and all while playing wearing masks, using bell covers and maintaining social distancing in rehearsals. We can’t wait to share this art with the campus community and the music community at large later this semester.”
The saxophone choir is comprised of 10 players. Their performance will take place at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Performance selections include Fanfare from La Peri by Paul Dukas, Preludio from Bachiana Brasileiras No. 4 by Heitor Villa-Lobos, arranged by adjunct saxophone instructor Robert Eason, Moderato, quasi marcia from Serenade, op. 44 by Antonin Dvorak, Overture, Interlude and Scherzo by Walter S. Hartley, “Salvation is Created” by Pavel Tschesnokoff and Allegretto from “The Golden Age” op. 22 by Dimitri Shostakovich.
The saxophone choir is conducted by professor Scott Erickson, who teaches oboe, bassoon, saxophone, woodwind methods and woodwind chamber ensembles. Erickson is in his 36th year at Murray State and will be retiring at the end of the spring 2021 semester.
“I’m incredibly proud of the saxophone choir and their preparation for KMEA,” Erickson said. “We’ve had many rehearsals where we were missing members of the group due to students quarantining or testing positive, but they have persevered and are prepared to record a great program. All of them are juniors or younger, so the future of saxophone playing here is bright. Being selected to play at the conference is a special way to end my teaching career at Murray State.”
Additional information about the conference and registration can be found on the KMEA website at www.kmea.org.
