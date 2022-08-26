Over 20 local nonprofit professionals are part of the inaugural class of Murray State University’s new Paducah Academy for Nonprofit Development and Leadership (PANDL).
Murray State’s nonprofit leadership faculty, along with local nonprofit leaders and professional leadership consultants, worked to develop this new program.
Each of the 22 PANDL participants will be involved in monthly trainings focusing on topics such as program development, financial management, support resources, communications and marketing. The first training was held on Aug. 9, and the program will run through April.
Elise Kieffer, director of Murray State’s nonprofit development and leadership program, led the first PANDL seminar.
“Through participation in PANDL, practitioners will gain new skills and refine existing knowledge to facilitate the success of their organizations,” Kieffer said in a press release. Successful nonprofit organizations lead to stronger communities. The PANDL program strives to make that possible.”
Participants represent local organizations such as University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension, Housing Authority of Paducah, Relevant Church, Black Faculty & Staff Higher Education Consortium, CASA by the Lakes, Maiden Alley Cinema, Bald Knob Cross of Peace, Missing Bella, Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust, McCracken County Humane Society, Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange, LivWell Community Health Services, Yeiser Art Center, Salt and Light Church, Made to Stay, and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.