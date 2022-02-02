Murray State celebrating centennial throughout 2022

Murray State University is celebrating its centennial year with various events throughout the year. The university will also be selling special centennial merchandise and items and holding fundraising campaigns.
In 1922, the Murray and Calloway County community gave $117,000 in cash and real estate to win a bid for a normal school, a school to train teachers. On Sept. 17, 1922, Murray was chosen to be the site for the Murray State Normal School, which later became Murray State University.
“Murray State University’s centennial provides each of us with an opportunity to reflect on an institution that, through the vision, focus and passion of many individuals, has advanced over the years while maintaining the ‘heart power’ that Dr. Carr shared many years ago to lead, inspire and support our students in their pursuits,” Murray State President Bob Jackson said.
One of the first events the campus and broader community is invited to is coming up later in February. Actor and Murray State alumnus W. Earl Brown will be the speaker at Murray State’s 2022 Presidential Lecture on Feb. 23. Brown’s lecture, entitled “A Racer Success Story,” will speak about his career and experience at Murray State, and a Q&A session will follow.
University officials said special centennial proclamations are also being planned at the city, county and state levels to recognize Murray State’s 100th year. More information about upcoming centennial events and tidbits about the history of Murray State are available at murraystate.edu/centennial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.