Murray State University celebrated its centennial in style with a 1920’s themed Presidential Centennial Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of Homecoming weekend. The Murray and Calloway County community as well as alumni and friends from throughout the region and beyond came together for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the institution’s centennial. A special announcement made by Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson informed the nearly 400 event attendees of the public launch of the “Be Bold: Forever Blue and Gold Centennial Campaign,” a $100 million fundraising effort.

