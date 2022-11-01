MURRAY, Ky. — Murray State University celebrated its centennial in style with a 1920’s themed Presidential Centennial Gala on Saturday, Oct. 29, as part of Homecoming weekend. The Murray and Calloway County community as well as alumni and friends from throughout the region and beyond came together for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of the institution’s centennial.
A special announcement made by Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson informed the nearly 400 event attendees of the public launch of the “Be Bold: Forever Blue and Gold Centennial Campaign,” a $100 million fundraising effort.
Through the generosity of alumni, friends and supporters of Murray State, the campaign will strive to reach $100 million of support for the University. $50 million will be directed toward student access including new scholarship endowments and enhancing the traditions of a Murray State total college experience. Another $50 million will be raised to support academic excellence and the strategic modernization of campus facilities, with a focus on new funding prioritizing teaching and learning, restoring original campus buildings, creating new greenspaces, and investing in athletics programs and facilities.
Murray State has already raised $52.5 million during a quiet phase of the campaign which began in 2018 — a record total for the University over a four-year time period through the generosity of many supporters.
“We are here tonight to focus on our future as an even stronger University, as we strive to enhance our reputation for academic excellence and value, continuing to build on our national rankings and recognition,” Jackson said. “The future of Murray State University is ours to boldly build together, as an inclusive, innovative and modern University for the next century.”
The gala, a dinner and dance celebration held in the CFSB Center, entertained guests dressed in their 1920’s fashion and formal wear with an authentic swing band — Todd Hill and His Orchestra. As part of the program, a walk back through the history of the University was narrated by Carrie McGinnis, director of alumni relations, complete with a photo slideshow of special memories over the history of the institution. Guests also enjoyed photo opportunities with 1920’s restored automobiles provided by the West Kentucky Region Model A Restorers Club, along with other era memorabilia and characters.
Jackson shared recent University accomplishments and accolades with attendees, casting a positive tone for the future of Murray State as the University looks forward into the next century. Special guests were recognized, including some of the past presidents of the Murray State University Alumni Association, current members of the Murray State University Board of Regents, Murray State University Foundation Board of Trustees, and current and former members of the Murray State University Alumni Association Board of Governors.
Jackson then introduced a specially produced video announcing the launch of the centennial fundraising campaign. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/0OFmla46f8w .
The Be Bold campaign leadership team are Dr. David Durr, president of the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. and Dr. Tina Bernot, executive director of development.
“Together we will make Murray State University an accessible and modern campus for the twenty-first century that is welcoming to all students,” said Bernot. “We will call on you — or you can call on us when you are ready to Give Bold.”
A dramatic balloon drop from the rafters of the CFSB Center and fanfare from the swing band marked the historical moment.
To make a gift to the University and help support the Be Bold: Forever Blue & Gold Centennial Campaign, call the Murray State Of ice of Development at 270-809-3001 or visit murraystate.edu/giving.
