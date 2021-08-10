Murray State University and West Kentucky Community and Technical College officials got together Monday in Paducah to announce two “exciting” partnership initiatives, aimed at helping students in the region.
The announcements took place at the Murray State-Paducah Campus building on Sunset Avenue, and was attended by state representatives, Paducah Mayor George Bray, Paducah and McCracken County commissioners, community board members and educators and personnel from Murray State and WKCTC.
Dr. Bob Jackson, president of Murray State, and Dr. Anton Reece, WKCTC president, both addressed the crowd Monday, before signing agreements.
One of the new partnerships is what they described as a “bridge” between WKCTC’s The Guarantee program and The Murray State Promise program.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the two colleges that will provide assistance to eligible students who transfer from a WKCTC associate’s degree program to a bachelor’s degree program at the Murray State-Paducah Campus, according to a Murray State news release.
Through WKCTC’s Guarantee, eligible students can receive financial assistance for tuition and fees while enrolled. Once enrolled at Murray State’s Paducah campus, new, eligible transfer students can receive tuition assistance through the Murray State Promise. It gives assistance for eligible first-time freshmen and new transfer students, who pay no tuition through the program.
“This is how we’re addressing financial barriers of families and students throughout this community, and throughout our region, and throughout this multi-state region,” Jackson told attendees Monday.
The memorandum of understanding includes an agreement for Murray State to give assistance to students who want to reverse transfer credits earned at Murray State back to WKCTC, in order to complete their associate’s degree, according to the news release.
As for the second partnership, the colleges established a “2+2 articulation agreement,” which Murray State said will provide students, who have earned an associate’s degree at WKCTC, with a “seamless transfer process” to Murray State’s bachelor’s degree program in exercise science. The exercise science program will be offered at the Paducah campus starting in fall 2021.
“We have it lined out where they know what they’re going to take when they’re at WKCTC and what they’ll have to take when they transfer to us, and some of that, they can incorporate a couple of classes there towards the end where they’re going to WKCTC and to us, if that works in their schedule,” Jennifer Frazier, Murray State-Paducah Campus director, told The Sun.
Reece told The Sun the institutions see it as a “seamless partnership” and a commitment to student success. Meanwhile, Jackson described the exercise science program to attendees as being a feeder into a lot of health science programs, such as physical therapy and occupational therapy.
“The list goes on and on, and that’s why it’s important in a community like Paducah, which is a hub of health care,” Jackson told attendees.
“The field of exercise science is multi-disciplinary. Also, at Murray State University, this program is accredited at the highest level as well. It’s good for our students. It’s good for Murray State. It’s good for WKCTC, as we work together to enhance this program.”
College officials also recognized the Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO), which provided a $25,000 grant for the exercise science program at the Paducah campus. It assisted with equipment, anticipated marketing expenses and renovations to the building, Frazier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.