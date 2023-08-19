MURRAY — Admission for the fall 2024 semester and 2024-25 academic year at Murray State University is open as people can apply at admissions.murraystate.edu.
According to a Murray State news release, the university offers on-campus courses at its main Murray location as well as five regional campuses in Paducah, Henderson, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell. Murray State also offers many degrees and classes entirely online.
Murray State began its 2023-24 academic year on Aug. 15 and is approaching the all-time freshmen record. With enrollment numbers materializing in the weeks to come, this year’s freshman class at Murray State will be one of the largest freshman classes, if not the largest, in the institution’s history.
Based on preliminary data, Murray State’s overall student enrollment includes representation from each of the 50 states for the first time.
Murray State said it offers more than 140 academic programs and 170 student organizations, encompassing a variety of shared academic and personal interests.
It also has an expanded regional tuition rate that includes a total of 15 states. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Murray State has also enhanced its academic achievement scholarships to emphasize GPA for entering freshmen students. Murray State said that, based on the most recent data, more than $115 million is awarded annually to students in financial aid and scholarships, and among its freshman class, 99% received a scholarship or financial aid.
According to the news release, numerous scholarships and aid opportunities are available, such as the Murray State Promise, which covers the cost of tuition for eligible Kentucky first-time freshmen and new transfer students. Learn more at murraystate.edu/promise.
Murray State said it invites prospective students to visit admissions.murraystate.edu for general information, to schedule an in-person or virtual campus visit and tour and to apply for admission. Murray State is ACT and SAT test-optional for qualifying prospective undergraduate students.
