MURRAY — A new Black co-owned business in Murray celebrated its grand opening on Friday. Both men running the store are west Kentucky natives.
Noland Durham and Sebastian Lawrence are opening something they always dreamed of — their first sneaker store. It’s the first sneaker store co-owned by a Black person in Murray.
Customers headed to S&N Kicks in downtown Murray on Friday. The store’s grand opening included free school supplies, free food and more. Those customers were greeted by co-owners Lawrence and Durham.
“We actually slept in the store last night. Like, that’s how excited we were. We’ve been doing so much work that just, we’re happy to open for real,” Lawrence said Friday.
Selling shoes comes naturally for the pair. They started in their early teens. They met when Durham bought a pair from Lawrence, and they just clicked.
“We were kind of just waiting for the right place, and found the right deal and saw the vision and did the renovations, got ready, and here we are,” Durham said.
Customer Ryan Shults was excited for what he says the store will bring to the community. “It’s good for the area,” he said. “They offer really good value for what they have.”
Lawrence also tells me that Friday was not just about the opening, but it’s also about giving back to the community. Lawrence and Durham handed out free school supplies to customers on Friday.
“It’s a tough world out there right now so we got to show love back to the community,” he said.
