Murray senior working toward owning his own business

Will Mitchum is in his third year in the carpentry program at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, but carpentry is only one program he has studied — and he plans on picking up a third.
The Murray High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Mitchum has a year of study in the electrical program under his belt, and after graduation, he wants to study heating, ventilation and air conditioning — commonly known as HVAC — at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Mitchum said he enjoys working with his hands, which played into his decision to study carpentry.
“Carpentry allows me to build things,” he said. “I got to build cool things — projects that I wouldn’t do in electrical or welding (classes). I can build a house or build a bench.
“Every day is a challenge. There is no really easy day. When you think you’ve got something figured out, something else is going to pop up and you have to work that problem out, too.”
Mitchum also signed up to take electricity classes this year so he would be able to wire up his projects, if needed.
Mitchum said after graduation he plans on going to WKCTC and take part in its HVAC program.
“HVAC sounds like a nice career, but one day, eventually, I’d like to own my own business,” he said. “That could be carpentry — house framing — or HVAC or anything in the trades. I want to own my own business and work for myself.”
Mitchum’s carpentry instructor, Brian Provine, said Mitchum has enjoyed his classwork at the technology center.
“He’s always excited to learn the next thing,” Provine said. “He helps others in the class, too. He’s got an aura about him that just brings people together and are more interested around him — like a leader.”
Mitchum is on the MHS football and track teams and is active in the school’s FFA program. In his spare time, he enjoys working on projects around the house.
Mitchum is the son of Sara Miller of Murray.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
