The career paths facing Collier Crouch seem endless, and it is all from studying electrical technology at his area technical center.
Crouch, a senior at Murray High School, is in his second year of studying electrical technology at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Crouch said his former school counselor told him that the class is difficult and could provide a challenge.
“He told me that not many people take this class,” he said. “It sounded interesting to me, and I felt like it would be something that I could do after high school.
“I think the wiring and other things are pretty fun, and it’s not very hard. I’m strongly considering the electrical trade, but I’m not for sure yet.”
Crouch said that he plans to attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah and study electrical technology there.
“While I’m there, I’m also going to apply for the IBEW union (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers),” he said.
Crouch said he is considering being an indoor wireman, providing electricity to houses.
Ron Thompson, Crouch’s teacher in the electrical technology program, said the MHS senior is among the best in his class.
“He is A-1,” he said. “I’m really hoping he becomes an electrician; he might not. He might decide to go another route, but he could make a good (electrician). He’s a hard worker and he stays on task.
“Some students have trouble picking (electrical technology) up. It’s not because they don’t try. It’s easy for some and hard for others. From Day 1 — circuitry, conduit, just about anything I show (Crouch) — he picks up real easy. He has a mechanical nature to him.”
There is a wide variety of career fields that students of electrical technology can go into.
“They can pursue a lot of different things,” Thompson said. “I’ve had one go into HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). They can look into being a wireman or a lineman and wire houses and commercial buildings like hospitals and even factory workers.
“There is a lot of different aspects of the electrical field between a house wireman and working in a factory. (Crouch) is working with motors.”
Crouch is on the MHS varsity baseball and soccer teams, where he played both sports for all four years of high school.
In his spare time, he enjoys being outdoors, hunting or fishing. He is the son of Stephen and Kim Crouch of Murray.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools and is located on Johnny Robertson Road North in Murray.
Along with electrical technology, the area technology center offers courses in automotive tech, carpentry, computerized manufacturing and machining, culinary arts, electrical construction, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
