Thanks to community support, Murray’s Soup for the Soul, a local organization dedicated to serving the hungry in the Calloway County area through giving food for the body, kindness for the soul, and hope for the future, was officially awarded a $10,000 donation from Peel & Holland Insurance.
The challenges of the pandemic forced Soup for the Soul to close its indoor dining area and transition to a to-go system which in return increased meal costs for the purchase of to-go containers and the increase in clients. The building’s entrance-way also needed to be renovated to streamline food distribution for the new to-go model.
Until restrictions ease, the organization is also operating with only five volunteers, down from nearly 200 before the pandemic. Soup for the Soul will use the $10,000 Make More Happen Award donation to provide nearly 2,300 meals for its clients, as each meal costs approximately $4.50 to produce.
Kenny Roth, an agent with Peel & Holland Insurance, originally received a $5,000 donation for Soup for the Soul thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2021 Make More Happen Awards.
A story of the local partnership was posted on the official Make More Happen microsite, www.AgentGiving.com/URL, where Roth was given the chance to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit.
Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for Soup for the Soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.