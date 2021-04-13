Murray regional vaccination scheduling appointments

The Murray Regional Vaccination Clinic is administering vaccines to the community by scheduling online appointments this week for first doses.
Appointments are available for first doses at the Murray Regional Vaccination Site located at CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University. Vaccine times are 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Friday. Appointments are available for those 18 years of age and older. The clinic will be giving the Moderna vaccine.
Visit www.MurrayKYvaccine.org to schedule. Make sure you select April 15 or 16 to see available appointments.
If you or a loved one are homebound, contact the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
The health department is receiving a small weekly allocation of vaccine to administer to those who are homebound, do not have internet access, or who are otherwise vulnerable.
