The Murray Regional Vaccination Clinic is administering vaccines to the community by scheduling online appointments for first doses.
Appointments are available for prime doses (first doses) at the Murray Regional Vaccination Site, located at the CFSB Center on the campus of Murray State University:
• Thursday, April 22: 2 p.m. — 6 p.m.
• Friday, April 23: 8 a.m. — noon.
Appointments are for those 18 years of or older.
Visit http://www.MurrayKYvaccine.org to schedule. Make sure you select April 22nd or 23rd to see available appointments. (Moderna vaccine, age 18 and older).
If you, or a loved one, are homebound, contact the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The Calloway County Health Department is receiving a small weekly allocation of vaccine to administer to those who are homebound, do not have internet access, or who are otherwise vulnerable.
