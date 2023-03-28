MURRAY — For better or worse, prom is a place memories are made.
For members of sexual minorities who may have been closeted or socially marginalized, it’s often for worse.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
MURRAY — For better or worse, prom is a place memories are made.
For members of sexual minorities who may have been closeted or socially marginalized, it’s often for worse.
But at The Grove of Murray Saturday night, a few dozen attendees got a second chance at prom, and even got to witness a wedding, as Murray Pride held its first LGBTQ+ Prom.
“We were thinking about the people who don’t get to go to prom as themselves or don’t get to go to prom with the date they would like to go with, and have come out since then and maybe want to redo that memory,” said Melissa Fleming, who coordinates special events for Murray Pride.
“What’s not to love about a dance where we get to have rainbow colors and cookies and everybody wearing what they want to wear?”
An hour into the evening, wedding officiant Mitch Coy presided over the vows of Marion couple Jacoby Miskiewicz and Wade Stenquist.
The two — who met while both were janitors at Murray State University and have been together for more than three years — said they had planned to get married and the night presented a good opportunity.
“I think we just decided to go ahead and do it now, and then if we wanted to have a big ceremony, have a bigger ceremony some other time,” Miskiewicz said.
Stenquist said anti-LGBTQ+ legislation cropping up across the country contributed to the decision to marry as soon as possible.
“All that legislation that everybody started dumping on the floor, it’s making a lot of people look into leaving the country,” Stenquist said.
“It’s better to get married before, rather than try to establish (marriage) after you leave the country,” he said.
The pair said, while they still face discrimination, they’re grateful to find support from Pride groups and accepting people across the area.”
“It’s refreshing to not have to hide behind everything, have some place where you can just go out and be, having to worry about ‘is this person going to hurt me if they find out,’ ” Stenquist said.
Fleming’s own Prom memories aren’t bad, but she said she still remembers that they had to leave early because her date wasn’t much of a social butterfly.
“I get to have a prom where I can stay as long as I want,” she said Saturday.
Fleming said she hopes to make the prom event an annual occurrence, and to help it grow into an opportunity to make prom memories fun the first time around for local high schoolers.
“We would like it to be … an event where people can come and donate formalwear that they have, that they don’t use anymore, that we can take to the school system in Calloway County that they can have for their prom closet for kids that maybe can’t afford a prom dress or a prom suit,” she said.
“It’s fun but it’s also making sure that the next generation of kids has fun at their prom night, too.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.