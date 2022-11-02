Murray High School finished the best among marching bands in far western Kentucky at the 2022 Kentucky Music Education Association state finals on Saturday.
The final rounds were held at Roy Kidd Stadium at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Murray High School finished the best among marching bands in far western Kentucky at the 2022 Kentucky Music Education Association state finals on Saturday.
The final rounds were held at Roy Kidd Stadium at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
Murray placed second in Class 3A with a score of 88.4, an amalgam of the band’s music performance, visual performance and general effect scores.
Estill County High School won the 3A state championship.
Murray placed second in the 3A semifinal round, while Beechwood took first. Calloway County placed 12th in the 3A semis.
Three area high schools placed third in their classes.
Mayfield High School won its semifinal round and placed third in the Class 1A finals with a score of 78.95. Washington County won the 1S state title.
Trigg County placed third in the Class 2A semifinals with a score of 82.35. Glasgow won the 2A state championship. Trigg County also placed third in the 2A semis.
Christian County placed third in the Class 4A finals with a score of 89. Bourbon County won the 4A state championship. Christian County placed fifth in the 4A semifinals, while Hopkinsville placed 11th.
Madison Central won the Class 5A state championship.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.