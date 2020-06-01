A Murray man was arrested after allegedly holding up a gas station attendant with a knife Saturday in Murray.
Justin Smith, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery.
The Murray Police Department responded to the Marathon gas station on Coldwater Road in reference to a robbery around 9:47 p.m.
Officers learned that a male subject had approached the counter and pulled out a knife before demanding money and other items from the cashier.
A description of the suspect led police to Smith, who was subsequently arrested and booked into Calloway County Jail.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office assisted MPD officers in the investigation.
